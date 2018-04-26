Police log

WEDNESDAY

-9:50 p.m.: warrant. Brandon J. Smith, 35, 710 Taft St., was arrested on an active warrant.

-7:44 p.m.: forgery. Police recovered 23 fake $100 bills in the street at Buckeye Avenue and Mt. Vernon Place.

-5:37 p.m.: theft. Police received a fraud report which resulted in the theft of $3000 in cash from a business on Michigan Street.

-3:45 p.m.: theft. A turquoise, Next Gauntlet, mountain bike, valued at $140, was reported stolen from residence North West Avenue.

-2:16 p.m.: theft. The past theft of an LG smartphone, valued at $500, was reported to the police.

-1:07 p.m.: warrant. Stefani Kathryn Vaughn, 28, 222 ½ Jefferson St., was served a summons.

-9:29 a.m.: theft. A Ford truck’s exhaust system, valued at $500, was reported to have been removed and stolen while parked on Enterprise Avenue.

SUNDAY

-2:17 p.m.: unauthorized use of motor vehicle. A 2000 Ford that was loaned to an individual was reportedly not returned.

SATURDAY

-1:44 a.m.: driving under the influence. Jeffrey C. Hewitt, 45, of Fort Loramie, was arrested for OVI.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-1:36 to 6:01 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

WEDNESDAY

-9:28 a.m. to 8:46 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

