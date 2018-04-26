Police log
WEDNESDAY
-9:50 p.m.: warrant. Brandon J. Smith, 35, 710 Taft St., was arrested on an active warrant.
-7:44 p.m.: forgery. Police recovered 23 fake $100 bills in the street at Buckeye Avenue and Mt. Vernon Place.
-5:37 p.m.: theft. Police received a fraud report which resulted in the theft of $3000 in cash from a business on Michigan Street.
-3:45 p.m.: theft. A turquoise, Next Gauntlet, mountain bike, valued at $140, was reported stolen from residence North West Avenue.
-2:16 p.m.: theft. The past theft of an LG smartphone, valued at $500, was reported to the police.
-1:07 p.m.: warrant. Stefani Kathryn Vaughn, 28, 222 ½ Jefferson St., was served a summons.
-9:29 a.m.: theft. A Ford truck’s exhaust system, valued at $500, was reported to have been removed and stolen while parked on Enterprise Avenue.
SUNDAY
-2:17 p.m.: unauthorized use of motor vehicle. A 2000 Ford that was loaned to an individual was reportedly not returned.
SATURDAY
-1:44 a.m.: driving under the influence. Jeffrey C. Hewitt, 45, of Fort Loramie, was arrested for OVI.
Fire, rescue
THURSDAY
-1:36 to 6:01 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.
WEDNESDAY
-9:28 a.m. to 8:46 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.
