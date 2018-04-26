Sheriff’s log
THURSDAY
-10:22 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 18096 Dingman Slagle Road in Perry Township on the report of identity theft.
-7:34 a.m.: threats and harassment. Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of East Main Street in Salem Township on the report of threats or harassment.
Fire, rescue
THURSDAY
-2:06 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 13200 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Franklin Township.
-1:30 p.m.: crash. Russia Fire Department, Deputies and Versailles Life Squad responded to Russia School on School Street in Loramie Township on the report of a crash.
-11:13 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 500 block of East Main Street in Salem Township.
-10:52 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 10500 block of state Route 65 in Salem Township.
7:51 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 400 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Township.
-5:07 a.m.: fire. Deputies were dispatched to the 13300 block of McCartyville Road in Van Buren Township on the report of an activated smoke detector.
WEDNESDAY
-5:46 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 10300 block of County Road 25A in Franklin Township.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.
