Police log

THURSDAY

-9:54 p.m.: forgery. A local business of North Main Avenue reported receiving eight counterfeit $20 bills during a sale.

-4:36 p.m.: criminal damaging. Four passenger side tires were reported damaged. The cost of damage is set at $518.

-3:53 p.m.: warrant. Joseph D. Lucas, 30, 710 Campbell Road., was arrested on an active warrant.

-3:34 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating the report that a Dodge Journey was entered while parked on North Main Avenue and a brown shoulder bag, valued at $25, and black Coach wallet, valued at $150, containing a check book, an insurance card and a Chase Visa debit card, were stolen.

-12:20 p.m.: theft. A resident of Broadway Avenue reported her recycling bin was stolen during the evening.

-9:31 a.m.: theft. A warrant was issued after a business on Michigan Street reported the theft of a 24-ounce bottle of Pepsi.

WEDNESDAY

-8:02 p.m.: theft. A rear passenger window on a red, 2013 Dodge’s was damaged, cost set at $500, and a tan Caroline Tucker purse, valued at $20, one Nike shoe, miscellaneous cards, prescription medication, a pair of boy shorts and a set of keys was reported to have been stolen from the vehicle while parked on North Main Avenue.

-4:23 p.m: burglary. A past burglary was reported to the police.

Crashes

Christopher A. Ward, 37, 1130 Fairmont Drive, was arrested for OVI and cited with operating without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Friday at 1:58 a.m.

Ward was traveling eastbound on Campbell Road then turned northbound onto Highland Avenue when he lost control of his vehicle and struck an unoccupied, parked vehicle owned by Lisa J. Overholser, 517 S. Highland Ave. Ward continued northbound and struck a pole on the east side of the roadway before going through a yard, then veered to the west and struck a fire hydrant on South Highland Avenue at Rauth Street. Ward then operated his vehicle across South Highland Avenue, struck a street sign at an alley on the west side of the road, then traveled northbound again and through the yard of 435 S. Highland Ave., and through the yard of 431 S. Highland Ave. when he crashed through a fence and struck a tree before his vehicle became disabled.

Ward told police a cat ran out in front of his vehicle causing him to lose control.

• Stormie L. Smith, 20, 302 S Wilkinson Ave., was cited for running a red light after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 8:07 a.m.

Smith was traveling eastbound on Park Street at Fourth Avenue when she proceeded through the intersection on a red light and struck the northbound vehicle on Fourth Avenue that was driven by Brooke R. Marshall, 45, 649 Ridgeway Drive.

Amanda J. Rockwell, 32, 11634 Brooks Trail, was cited with left turn, one-way after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 4:05 p.m.

Rockwell was traveling southbound on South Ohio Avenue at East Water Street in the right lane when she attempted to turn left to the east onto East Water Street and struck the rear of the southbound vehicle on South Ohio Avenue in the left lane that was driven by Ivana Raterman, 42, 406 S. Main Ave.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-2:57 to 4:29 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls. Nothing was found upon the arrival of one of the calls.

THURSDAY

-6:15 p.m.: odor. Firefighters conducted a gas odor investigation.

-11:15 a.m: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a false fire alarm.

-8:56 a.m. to 11:26 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.