Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-2:16 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to a report of drugs at the Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road in Clinton Township.

-1:54 p.m.: K-9 narcotics search. Deputies conducted a K-9 narcotics search in the 9300 block of Cisco Road in Turtle Creek.

-7:47 a.m.: suspicious car. Deputies responded to the 12000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report a grey Honda was unoccupied, facing the wrong direction and partially in the roadway.

-1:47 a.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies responded to 10945 Commanche Drive in Washington Township on the report of neighbor trouble.

THURSDAY

-11:12 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies were dispatched to Elm Street at West Main Street on the report of a stolen vehicle.

-7:29 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies responded to 4646 Pampel Road in Loramie Township on the report a suspicious vehicle in the driveway.

Village log

THURSDAY

-6:50 p.m.: vandalism. Port Jefferson Police responded to 203 Spring Street in Salem Township on a vandalism report.

-4:39 p.m. investigate complaint. Anna Police investigated a complaint of a possible scam at 204 East Main Street in Anna.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-1:06 p.m.: crash. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Fire Department responded to Jackson Center School on South Linden Street in Jackson Township on the report of a crash with injuries.

THURSDAY

-9:42 a.m.: fire. Jackson Center Fire Department responded to the 18000 block of Lock Two Road in Jackson Township on the report of a large fire in the area.

-6:53 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the unit block of South Main Street in McLean Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

