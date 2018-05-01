Police log

MONDAY

-7:29 p.m.: possession of drugs. Brian J. Wood, 34, 219 ½ E. Court St., and Giovanni Edoardo Ruiu, 23 of Anna, were both arrested for possessing drugs and criminal tools and on warrants.

SUNDAY

-5:18 p.m.: forgery. Police investigated the report of the theft of a grey Hollister jacket, valued at $15, a pair of prescription black Ray Ban glasses, valued at $300, and a brown leather glasses case, valued at $10, while at Tawawa Park.

-11:11 a.m.: criminal damaging. Dents in the passenger’s side and rear window of a 2000 Dodge were reportedly damaged. The total cost of the damage is set at $125.

-5:47 a.m.: criminal damaging. Two tires on a 2003 Ford were reportedly slashed. Damage is set at $400.

SATURDAY

-7:12 p.m.: disorderly conduct. A warrant was issued after police responded to Wilson Health on the report of a combative patient.

-5:40 p.m.: assault. Police are investigating an alleged past assault.

-4:50 p.m.: forgery. A business on Michigan Street reported a male attempted to use fake money for a purchase.

-1:48 a.m.: driving under the influence. Tijuana N. Mitchell, 46, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was arrested for OVI.

FRIDAY

-5:49 p.m.: warrant. Devin K. Flemming, 31, 622 Second Ave., was arrested on a warrant.

-4:51 p.m.: found property. A U.S. Bank card was found in the parking lot of a business on Michigan Street and was turned into the police department.

-3:24 p.m: felonious assault. Police are investigating an alleged assault.

-11:45 a.m.: theft. A man’s brown/black wallet containing an ID, food stamp card, and insurance cards was reported stolen from a business on Michigan Street.

-7:06 a.m.: criminal damaging. The front and rear driver’s side Iron Man radial tires on a 2003 Dodge were reported damaged. The cost of damage is set at $500.

Crashes

Derick Coney, 40, of Miamisburg, was cited right of way from a private drive after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 12:58 p.m.

Coney was attempting to exit Subway’s parking lot on Michigan Street when he pulled into the path of a westbound on Michigan Street causing a collision into the rear driver’s side of Coney’s vehicle.

Coney told police he did not see any on coming vehicles when he attempted to cross traffic to exit the lot.

The other vehicle was driven by Darion M. Dodson, 24, of Covington.

Dodson was transported by Sidney Fire to Wilson Health.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-3:23 a.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a carbon monoxide investigation at 457 Oakleaf Court.

-1:35 to 4:26 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

MONDAY

-1:57 p.m.: field fire. Firefighters responded to 15522 Deam Road on the report of a field fire.

-1:20 to 11:24 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

-12:43 p.m.: spill. Firefighters were dispatched to Burger King on Michigan Street on the report of a diesel fuel spill.

-10:44 a.m.: assist. Medics responded to assist an individual.

-9:18 a.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation in the 800 block of East Court Street.

-6:07 a.m.: odor. Firefighters conducted a gas odor investigation.

SUNDAY

-3:58 a.m. to 9:33 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

SATURDAY

-8:42 p.m.: cooking fire. Crews responded to the report of a cooking fire.

-8:05 a.m. to 11:12 p.m: crash. Medics responded to two automobile crashes.

-12:11 a.m. to 7:56 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

FRIDAY

-12:58 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-8:34 a.m. to 11:46 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

