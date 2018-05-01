Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-1:26 p.m.: burglary. Deputies were dispatched to 2630 Kuther Road in Washington Township on the report items were taken from a shed.

-11:21 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at Sidney Middle School on Fair Road.

-5:58 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to Meyer’s Garage and Drive Thru on state Route 66 in Cynthian Township on the report a vehicle drove off without paying.

MONDAY

-2:38 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched on the report of a scam to 17933 State Route 29 in Van Buren Township.

-2:31 p.m.: assault. Deputies investigated an alleged assault.

-2:14 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 11990 Sidney Freyburg Road in Salem Township on the report of a theft.

-12:58 a.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies responded to 11523 Eilerman Road in McLean Township on the report of neighbor trouble.

-12:41 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to 4332 State Route 66 in Loramie Township on the report of a trespassing.

-11:57 a.m.: threat or harassment. Deputies responded to 4332 State Route 66 in Loramie Township on the report of threats.

SUNDAY

-7:05 p.m.: shooting. Deputies were dispatched to 3265 Leatherwood Creek Road in Green Township on the report someone was shooting in the area.

-5:11 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to 6000 Houston Road in Loramie Township on the report kids were near the railroad overpass.

-3:55 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to 12270 Shroyer Road in Salem Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash in the driveway.

-1:32 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 4200 Stoker Road in Loramie Township on the report the residence had been destroyed.

-1:23 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to Broad Street at East Main Street on the report of a two-vehicle crash in the driveway.

SATURDAY

-11:26 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to Interstate 75 north at state Route 29 on the report of a crash with injuries.

-1:37 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at 807 Broadway Ave. in Clinton Township.

-12:42 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a theft complaint at 807 Broadway Ave. in Clinton Township.

FRIDAY

-9:36 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a parking complaint on Hilltop Avenue in Clinton Township.

-7:29 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to 13111 Fulton Road in Orange Township on the report a white SUV was parked on the property.

Village log

MONDAY

-7:14 p.m.: theft. Jackson Center Police was dispatched to Plastipak on state Route 65 in Jackson Township on the report of a theft.

TUESDAY

-2:20 p.m.: lines down. Botkins Police responded to the report of lines down in the 300 block of West Walnut St. in Dinsmore Township.

SUNDAY

-3:51 p.m.: suspicious person. Botkins Police responded to 314 W. State St. in Dinsmore Township on the report a suspicious vehicle.

-1:14 a.m.: assist. Botkins Police assisted the Ohio State Patrol on West Lynn Street at North Main Street in Dinsmore Township with a traffic stop.

SATURDAY

-11:28 p.m.: assist. Botkins Police assisted the Ohio State Patrol on East South Street at South Sycamore Street in Dinsmore Township with a traffic stop.

Crashes

No one was cited following a crash on Sunday at 1:23 p.m.

Walter Elwood Clark, 67, 8400 Lochard Road, Sidney, was backing out of a parking spot at the Post Office on Broad Street when he struck the driver’s side of the southbound vehicle on Broad Street driven by Belinda A. Graham, 51, 11511 Tawawa Maplewood Road, Maplewood.

• John Patrick Kelley, 76, of Roscommon, Michigan, was cited with a stop light violation after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 11:26 p.m.

Kelley was traveling northeast on the exit ramp of I-75 north at the intersection of state Route 29 west at the red light, which he disregarded and continued through causing a southeast vehicle on state Route 29 west to swerve left but still struck the left side of Kelley’s vehicle. Kelley’s vehicle then spun clockwise and struck a guardrail on the east corner of the intersection before coming to a stop against the guardrail, facing the south.

The other vehicle driven by Joseph Daniel Markin, 20, 2805 Wapakoneta Ave., Lot 16, Sidney, came to a stop pointed at Kelley’s vehicle and facing the east.

Kelley was transported by Sidney Medics to Wilson Health. His vehicle was towed from the scene by Mantor Auto.

The other vehicle was away towed by Rose Towing.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-11:30 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the unit block of McRill Way in Dinsmore Township.

-9:06 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 12000 block of Thelma Drive in McLean Township.

MONDAY

-3:43 p.m.: fire. Botkins Fire responded to I-75 south at mile-marker 105 on the report a ditch was on fire.

-3:13 p.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire responded to 3730 Newport Road in Cynthian Township on the report the woods behind the residence was on fire.

-2:02 p.m.: fire. Port Jefferson Fire Department responded for the mutual aid of Sidney Fire to 15522 Deam Road in Orange Township for a field fire.

SUNDAY

-11:13 p.m.: crash. Anna Rescue, Botkins Fire and Police and Deputies responded to the 13000 block of state Route 274 on the report a truck hit a train and was on fire.

-8:21 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 3500 block of Sidney Freyburg Road in Franklin Township.

-12:22 p.m.: medical. Port Jefferson Fire Department and Deputies responded to the 16400 block of Dingman Slagle Road in Perry Township.

-9:42 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 300 block of West Mason Road in Franklin Township.

-8:42 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the unit block of Elm Street in McLean Township.

SATURDAY

-2:02 p.m.: fire. Botkins Fire Department responded to the 11000 block of state Route 274 in Dinsmore Township on the report of a fire in the area.

-1:19 p.m.: fire. Port Jefferson Fire Department responded to the 7000 block of state Route 47 in Cynthian Township on the report a skid loader was on fire back a ways off of the road.

-7:08 a.m.: fire alarm. Jackson Center Fire Department responded to Jackson Center School on South Linden Street for a fire alarm.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

