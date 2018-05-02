Police log

WEDNESDAY

-12:19 a.m.: driving under the influence. Paula J. Lewis, 37, 907 Evergreen Drive, was arrested for OVI.

TUESDAY

-7:37 p.m.: vandalism. It was reported the construction of freshly poured curbs/gutters at St. Marys Road and Maple Street were vandalized. The damage is set at $1,000.

-5:58 p.m.: warrant. Timothy Paul Jackson Jr., 35, 116 Garfield St., was arrested on two warrants.

-4:28 p.m.: warrant. Andrew T. Jackson, 47, 619 St. Marys Ave., was arrested on a warrant and for possessing drugs and criminal tools.

-1:36 p.m.: lost property. A man reported to police that he lost a bank envelope containing a large amount of money, which he believes must have fallen from his pocket somewhere in the Sidney area.

-8:16 a.m.: theft. A Fluke volt meter, valued at $360, was reported stolen from a vehicle in the Sidney area sometime between April 1 and April 9.

MONDAY

-1:46 p.m.: criminal damaging. Police were dispatched on an alleged assault and damage to the driver’s side door and left, rear corner panel of a 2000 Ford was reported. Damage is set at $101.

Crashes

Alisha L. Kesler, 28, 128 Park St., was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 4:10 p.m.

Kesler was traveling eastbound on Fair Road at the intersection of South Vandemark Road when she rear-ended the vehicle in front of her that was stopped due to traffic.

The other vehicle was driven by Carla S. Butt, 43, 10944 Comanche Drive.

• Kenneth M. Prenger, 72, of Minster, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 2:22 p.m.

Prenger had just turned westbound onto Michigan street from Vandemark Road when he failed to stay in his lane, drifted into the left lane and struck the westbound vehicle in the left lane that was driven by Richard H. Wallace, 71, 1490 Children’s Home Road.

• Michael E. Koontz, 25, 424 Chestnut Ave., was cited with starting and backing after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 3:20 p.m.

Koontz was backing out of his residence’s private drive on Chestnut Avenue onto the roadway when he struck a parked vehicle on the roadway at the location. He then left the scene after the collision.

The other vehicle is owned by Shelby D. Hoying, of Maplewood.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-12:12 to 3:59 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

TUESDAY

-5:25 p.m.: crash. Firefighters responded to an automobile crash.

-9:11 a.m. to 6:28 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

-2:24 to 3:25 p.m.: mulch fire. Crews responded on the report of a two mulch fires.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

