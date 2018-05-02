Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-11:37 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to 12205 Wagner Drive in McLean Township on the report a loud audible alarm was coming from the neighbor’s residence.

-9:11 a.m.: lines down. Deputies responded to the 17000 block of state Route 274 in Jackson Township on the report lines were down off of the roadway.

FRIDAY

-12:34 p.m.: criminal trespass. Keesha Dawn Powers, 26, 219 E. Court St., Sidney, and Jeremy S. Stanley, 39, at large, were arrested for criminal trespass after deputies were dispatched to the area of Mason Road and County Road 25A on a complaint from a bail bonds officer who was attempting “to apprehend a Powers subject.”

Once deputies were on the scene, the “suspect vehicle” was located in the tree line of 9300 Cisco Road. Powers fled on foot to the west into the woods. She was located hiding behind a tree, then handcuffed and taken to the Shelby County Jail. Stanley was taken into custody without further incident.

Both Powers and Stanley were out of jail on bond for other charges, which were subsequently revoked. According to the Sheriff’s Office’s report, once inside the jail, Stanley was found to have drugs on him and was then also was “charged with their conveyance into the locked facility.”

Crashes

A crash involving a truck and a train on Monday evening at 11:13 p.m. is still under investigation.

Daniel R. Harmon, 59, of Lima, was operating a black, 2002 Chevrolet truck eastbound in the 6000 block of state Route 274, when his brakes malfunctioned. Harmon told deputies the railroad crossing arms were working properly. He said although his brakes malfunctioned he was still able to slow the vehicle down to about 5 mph before it impacted a passing train car. The train continued southbound, unaware of the collision.

Harmon was able to exit the truck unharmed, and the vehicle caught on fire. Anna Rescue, Botkins Fire and Police and Deputies responded to the scene.

The train company was advised of the collision.

• No one was cited following a two-vehicle crash on private property on Sunday at 3:35 p.m.

McKayla Paige Kellerman, 20, 12270 Shroyer Road, Maplewood, was backing out to the south from a side lot located at her residence when the right, rear corner of her vehicle backed into the left, rear corner of an unoccupied, parked vehicle that was facing the east at the location.

The other vehicle is owned by Connie S. Kellerman, 43, 12270 Shroyer Road, Maplewood.

Village log

TUESDAY

-7:41 p.m.: fight. Jackson Center Police was dispatched to the public swimming pool in Jackson Center on the report of a fight.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-1:09 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire Department responded to the 8900 block of state Route 274 in Van Buren Township.

-10:32 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the unit block of McRill Way in Dinsmore Township.

-10:10 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 8100 block of Lochard Road in Salem Township.

-9:42 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 7500 block of Cisco Road in Cynthian Township.

-2:38 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 3500 block of Sidney Freyburg Road in Franklin Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

