Police log

WEDNESDAY

-5:58 p.m.: warrant. Lacie West, 26, and Wesley Conatser, 28, both of 505 N. Main Ave., were arrested on warrants.

-5:02 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Shannon Kemp, 46, 209 S. Pomeroy Ave., was served a summons for the failure to pay city taxes.

-4:38 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Zachary Grimes, 25, 2328 Collins Drive, was served a summons for the failure to pay city taxes.

-3:37 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Becky Cook, 47, 849 Field Road, was served a summons for the failure to pay city taxes.

-3:25 p.m.: theft. The theft of $500 by an unknown male at a business on Michigan Street was reported to the police.

-2:57 p.m.: forgery. Police conducted a forgery investigation about four counterfeit $20 bills that were received.

-2:16 p.m.: domestic violence. Pedro Diaz Anzoldo, 24, 779 W. Parkwood St., was arrested for domestic violence.

-1:28 p.m.: warrant. Willis Stelle Jr., 53, 718 Lynn St., was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-10:57 a.m.: warrant. Timothy Cook, 57, 849 Fielding Road, was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-9:16 a.m.: forgery. A business on West Court Street reported receiving two counterfeit $5 bills and a counterfeit $20 bill at the business.

Crashes

Victoria L. King, 59, 632 Folkerth Ave., Lot 70, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 12:39 p.m.

King was traveling southbound on Vandemark Road and turned left to the east onto Michigan Street when her vehicle slid on an unknown substance in the roadway causing her to strike the westbound stopped vehicle on Michigan Street that was driven by Ryan M. Evers, 34, of Coldwater.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-5:23 to 8:06 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

WEDNESDAY

-7:50 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to the report of a fire outside and next to a house. It was extinguished upon arrival.

-2:31 to 4:13 p.m. crash. Crews responded to two automobile crashes.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.