Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-8:55 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched on the report of a theft at 6975 Miami Shelby Road in Loramie Township.

WEDNESDAY

-10:21 p.m.: ATV complaint. Deputies were dispatched to the 5000 block of Rangeline Road in Cynthian Township on the report people on ATVs were “playing chicken” in traffic.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-7:51 p.m.: investigate complaint. Jackson Center Police was dispatched to the 100 block of Birch Street in Jackson Township on the report a someone in a red van had the caller’s son if he wanted a ride.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-6:31 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the unit block of Dogwood Road in McLean Township.

WEDNESDAY

-5:40 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Deputies responded to the 3300 block of Loramie Washington Road in Washington Township.

-4:21 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 4010 block of state Route 29 in Green Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

