Police log

FRIDAY

-12:03 a.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Douglas L. Selanders, 38, 510 Sycamore Ave., was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

THURSDAY

-11:44 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Dan C. Strunk, 33, 339 N. West Ave., was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-8:31 p.m.: domestic violence. Belinda L. DuBose, 50, of Milwaukie, Oregon, was arrested for domestic violence.

-8:28 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Melissa K. Steele, 44, 718 Lynn St., was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-5:06 p.m.: warrant. Paula L. Ludwig, 28, 1037 N. Miami Ave., was arrested on an outstanding warrant and for drug abuse.

-5:06 p.m.: theft. The theft of a white Shoei Neotec Modular motorcycle helmet, valued at $400, was reported stolen to the police.

-4:04 p.m.: found property. A gold watch was found at Broadway Avenue at Canal Street and was turned into the police department.

-10:58 a.m.: criminal trespass. Wanda G. Brooks, 63, 426 Jefferson St., was arrested for criminal trespass and for resisting arrest.

-5 a.m.: theft. Police are investigating the report of a stolen credit card.

WEDNESDAY

-2:32 p.m.: obstructing official business. A 16-year-old male was verbally served for obstruction official business.

-5:27 p.m.: breaking and entering. A 250-piece set of Kobalt tools, valued at $250, were reported stolen from 106 E. Robinson St.

TUESDAY

-3:42 p.m.: theft. A business on Lester Avenue reported a shoplifting.

Crashes

Jeffrey E. Wood, 54, 613 Fourth Ave., was cited with operation without control after a one-vehicle crash on Thursday at 7:39 p.m.

Wood was traveling eastbound on Grove Street at Fourth Avenue when he had a medical issue causing him to run over the curb on the northeast corner of the intersection and then hit a stop sign.

• Joshua M. Zimmerman, 16, of New Bremen, was cited with failure to control after a one-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 2:32 p.m.

Zimmerman was traveling northbound on Fourth Avenue in the right lane when he became distracted by his radio and went off the right side of the road and struck two signs and a tree causing damage.

• Joshua A. Bruggeman, 42, 805 Michigan St., was cited with obedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 6:28 p.m.

Bruggeman was traveling eastbound on Michigan Street approaching the intersection of Fourth Avenue when, as he was talking to a passenger, did not see the red light, went through the intersection and struck the right, front quarter panel of southbound vehicle on Fourth Avenue that was going through the intersection of Michigan Street.

The other vehicle was driven by Holly J. Fannon, 58, 1371 Mapleleaf Court.

• Lorrie Davis, 62, 4800 Hardin Wapak Road, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 5:26 p.m.

Davis was stopped in traffic facing the east on state Route 47 when she rear-ended the vehicle stopped in front of her that she thought had moved forward.

The other vehicle was driven by Alissa Phillips, 55, 577 W. Russell Road.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-1:13 to 6:16 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

THURSDAY

-2:26 to 8:13 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

