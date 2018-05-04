Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-1:44 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at Fairlawn High School on Johnston Road in Perry Township.

-8:27 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at Sidney Middle School on Fair Road.

THURSDAY

-3:46 p.m.: burglary. Deputies were dispatched to 2411 State Route 66 in Loramie Township on the report of a burglary.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-12:22 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 8100 block of Lochard Road in Salem Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.