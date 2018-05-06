Sheriff’s log
SUNDAY
-2: 18 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies are investigating a report of vehicle sitting in a yard in the 20000 block of Lane Street in Salem Township.
SATURDAY
-9:35 p.m.: burglary in progress. Deputies investigated a report of someone seeing a light in a vacant house in the 6000 block of Palestine Street in Perry Township.
-11:53 a.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies, Perry Port Salem Rescue, Port Jefferson Fire and Sidney Fire and Sidney Medics were dispatched to a two vehicle crash in the 5000 block of state Route 29 in Green Township.
-10:23 a.m.: larceny. Deputies investigated the theft of a large stone marker in the 5000 block of Logan Shelby Road in Perry Township.
-1:34 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies are investigating a report of vandalism in the 1000 block of River Road in Orange Township.
FRIDAY
-10:21 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies are investigating a report of vandalism in the 4000 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.
-8:24 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies investigated a report of someone hitting a big rock in the 6000 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road. The vehicle was not drive-able after striking the rock.
Fire, rescue
SUNDAY
-2:49 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Port Jefferson Fire and deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of West Main Street in Salem Township.
SATURDAY
-10:40 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue was dispatched to the unit block of South Main Street in McLean Township.
-10:40 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Houston Fire were dispatched to the 6000 block of Smith Road in Loramie Township.
-9:26 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 10000 block of Shelby Freyburg Road in Auglaize County.
-1:15 p.m.: fire. Russia Fire Department was dispatched to the 3000 block of Russia Houston Road in Loramie Township for a ditch on fire.
-12:43 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue was dispatched to the 10000 block of Millcreek Road in Washington Township.
-12:20 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue was dispatched to the 600 block of Tacoma Trail in Washington Township.
-5:17 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue was dispatched to Minster for a transport.
Compiled by Melanie Speicher.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU