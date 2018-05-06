Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-2: 18 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies are investigating a report of vehicle sitting in a yard in the 20000 block of Lane Street in Salem Township.

SATURDAY

-9:35 p.m.: burglary in progress. Deputies investigated a report of someone seeing a light in a vacant house in the 6000 block of Palestine Street in Perry Township.

-11:53 a.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies, Perry Port Salem Rescue, Port Jefferson Fire and Sidney Fire and Sidney Medics were dispatched to a two vehicle crash in the 5000 block of state Route 29 in Green Township.

-10:23 a.m.: larceny. Deputies investigated the theft of a large stone marker in the 5000 block of Logan Shelby Road in Perry Township.

-1:34 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies are investigating a report of vandalism in the 1000 block of River Road in Orange Township.

FRIDAY

-10:21 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies are investigating a report of vandalism in the 4000 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.

-8:24 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies investigated a report of someone hitting a big rock in the 6000 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road. The vehicle was not drive-able after striking the rock.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-2:49 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Port Jefferson Fire and deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of West Main Street in Salem Township.

SATURDAY

-10:40 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue was dispatched to the unit block of South Main Street in McLean Township.

-10:40 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Houston Fire were dispatched to the 6000 block of Smith Road in Loramie Township.

-9:26 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 10000 block of Shelby Freyburg Road in Auglaize County.

-1:15 p.m.: fire. Russia Fire Department was dispatched to the 3000 block of Russia Houston Road in Loramie Township for a ditch on fire.

-12:43 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue was dispatched to the 10000 block of Millcreek Road in Washington Township.

-12:20 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue was dispatched to the 600 block of Tacoma Trail in Washington Township.

-5:17 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue was dispatched to Minster for a transport.

A SUV collided with a car that crossed the center line in Pasco on state Route 29. After the two vehicles collided the SUV spun and struck a utility pole snapping it apart. Port Jefferson firefighters and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. No one sustained life threatening injuries. The crash occurred shortly before 12 p.m. Saturday, May 5. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/05/web1_SDN050618Crash1.jpg A SUV collided with a car that crossed the center line in Pasco on state Route 29. After the two vehicles collided the SUV spun and struck a utility pole snapping it apart. Port Jefferson firefighters and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. No one sustained life threatening injuries. The crash occurred shortly before 12 p.m. Saturday, May 5. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Compiled by Melanie Speicher.

Compiled by Melanie Speicher.