Police log

TUESDAY

-5:18 p.m. unruly juvenile. A juvenile was served with an unruly charge.

-4:59 p.m.: criminal damaging. Wires underneath of a 2003 Chevrolet were reported damaged. Cost of the damage is set at $153.15.

-12:31 p.m.: lost property. A resident of a property on Fulton Street reported losing a hearing aid, valued at $750.

-6:07 a.m.: theft. A business on Adams Street reported the theft of diesel fuel.

SUNDAY

-8:06 p.m.: theft. The theft of a Kicker 2000 watts amp, valued at $250, a Samsung Galaxy cellphone, valued at $300, a knight duffle bag, valued at $15 and various clothing, valued at $50, were reported stolen from a vehicle.

Crashes

Leslie K. Philpot, 37, 515 Arrowhead Drive, was cited with obedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 5:38 p.m.

Philpot was traveling southbound on Broadway Avenue near Russell Road when her vehicle rolled through the stop sign and struck the right side of a westbound vehicle on Russell Road that was driven by Ashley N. Preston, 32, 1855 Riverside Drive.

• Curtis L. Watson, 42, 1039 Riverbend Blvd, was cited with starting and backing following a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 2:38 p.m.

Watson made a U-turn from his parking spot in front of his residence on Riverbend Boulevard when he struck a vehicle that was backing out of the driveway of 1036 Riverbend Boulevard that driven by Angie M. McAlexander, 43, of Quincy.

• Miranda J. McMaken, 22, 615 N. Miami Ave., was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 6:46 p.m.

McMaken was traveling westbound on Michigan Street and when attempting to make a right hand turn onto the Interstate 75 southbound entrance ramp she struck the eastbound vehicle on Michigan Street that was driven by Amy E. McGill, 43, 5296 Fraizer Guy Road.

• Ronald E. Farley, 60, 715 S. Miami Ave., was cited with right of way at a private driveway after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 12:34 p.m.

Farley was pulling out of McDonald’s private drive onto Michigan Street when he failed to see and struck an eastbound vehicle that was attempting to change lanes from the left lane into the right lane and move in front of a semitrailer in the right lane, which was allowing the vehicle to change lanes.

The driver of the other vehicle, Brenda A. Ferguson, 52, 708 Sixth Ave., told police she did not see Farley when her vehicle was struck in the right rear corner.

Farley told police he did not see Ferguson’s vehicle and thought the semitrailer was allowing him to exit the drive onto Michigan Street.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-9:35 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-12:36 to 10:31 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

TUESDAY

-10:09 odor. Firefighters conducted an odor investigation.

-7:32 p.m.: oven fire. Crews responded to the report of an oven fire.

-3:34 to 8:28 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

