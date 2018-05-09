Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-11:58 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Hidden Valley Mobile Home Park on state Route 29 in Perry Township on the report a parked truck was struck in the past.

-8:58 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 14000 block of on state Route 274 in Dinsmore Township on the report of a crash.

TUESDAY

-6:56 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to the 1500 block of West Mason Road in Franklin Township on the report of harassment.

-6:27 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies responded to 326 Frazier Guy Road in Green Township on the report a neighbor damaged the property’s fence when mowing.

-5:08 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to state Route 29 at Turtle Creek Road on the report of a three-vehicle crash.

-4:34 p.m.: lines down. Deputies responded to the 16000 block of Botkins Road in Dinsmore Township on the report a line was down near the roadway.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-2:41 p.m.: pursuit. Anna and Botkins Police and Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of West Lynn Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of a pursuit of two dirt bikes.

-2:24 p.m.: property damage crash. Anna Police was dispatched to the 500 block of South Pike Street in Franklin Township.

TUESDAY

-8:06 p.m.: burglary in progress. Anna and Botkins Police and Deputies responded to 208 Christie Ave. on the report of a burglary.

Crashes

Jerome M. Link, 62, of Coldwater, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 1:23 p.m.

Link was traveling northbound on state Route 29 when he was unable to stop in time and struck the vehicle in front of him that had slowed down. Link attempted to pass the other vehicle driven by Jessie A. Adkins, 35, 2315 Collins Drive, Apt. E, on the right, but struck Adkins’ vehicle on the side as it turned.

Adkins was also cited with driving under suspension following the crash.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-11:32 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 11500 block of state Route 66 in McLean Township.

-10:13 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the unit block of Dogwood Drive in McLean Township.

-9:39 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Deputies responded to the 6600 block of state Route 66 in Cynthian Township.

-6:09 a.m.: fire. Anna Fire Department responded to the report of a brush fire at 12699 County Road 25A in Franklin Township.

-4:09 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Deputies responded to the 14200 block of state Route 119 in Franklin Township.

TUESDAY

-10:30 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 1100 block of Aiken Road in Washington Township.

-7:52 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 100 block of Birch Street in Jackson Township.

-6:34 p.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fire, Anna, Sidney, Houston and Lockington Fire Departments responded to 1583 N. Kuther Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report of a stove fire.

-4:21 p.m.: medical. Van Buren Township Fire Department and Minster Life Squad responded to the 13200 block of Luthman Road.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

