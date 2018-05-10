Police log

WEDNESDAY

-9:45 p.m.: warrant. Donald R. Hewitt, 40, 110 N. Wilkinson Ave., Apt. 4, was arrested on a warrant.

Crashes

Derrick W. Basil, 39, 615 Fair Road, was cited with failure to control after a one-vehicle crash on Thursday at 1:45 a.m.

Basil was traveling southbound on Walnut Avenue when he told police an animal ran out in front of his vehicle, causing him to swerve, then go off the roadway and strike a tree.

• Jessica Geer, 17, of Maplewood, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 5:11 p.m.

Geer was traveling northbound near 112 N. Main Ave., when she did not stop in time and rear-ended the vehicle in front of her that had started to slow down for traffic.

The other vehicle was driven by Stacey E. Ward, 44, 226 N. Walnut Ave.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-12:52 p.m.: service call. Firefighters responded to free a juvenile from his bedroom through a forced entry after he couldn’t get the bedroom door open.

-12:11 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-2:40 a.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to Port Jefferson for mutual aid.

-12:55 a.m. to 12:11 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

WEDNESDAY

-3:08 p.m. open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation at 107 N. Wilkinson Ave. The fire was not permitted.

-1:10 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.