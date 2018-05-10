County Record

Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-7:02 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to Hoying Road at Thaman Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

-1:33 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the 5000 block of state Route 29 in Green Township on the report of a crash.

Village log

THURSDAY

-7:02 p.m.: property damage crash. Fort Loramie Police responded to the Fort Loramie Junior/Senior High School on East Park Street in McLean Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

WEDNESDAY

-2:41 p.m.: pursuit. Anna and Botkins Police and Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of West Lynn Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of a pursuit of two dirt bikes.

According to Botkins Police Chief Tom Glass, two Botkins juvenile males, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, are facing felony charges for eluding police as well as multiple traffic charges. He said the two juveniles traveled to Botkins School on the dirt bikes, which they were not licensed to be riding upon the street, nor did the dirt bikes have licensed tags. When the students were leaving school property, they were seen popping wheelies, and other inappropriate behavior, while operating the bikes.

Glass said when law enforcement tried to stop the students, they fled until the pursuit ended at a field on Southland Road near the Auglaize County line. The juveniles had gone off the road and entered a field on private property. Botkins Police then went to the Botkins School to review video to identify the young men. After obtaining the students’ names, police then contacted their parents and issued charges, which are pending with Shelby County Juvenile Court.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-2:21 p.m.: crash. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Fire Department responded to Logan County on the report a one-vehicle crash with injuries.

-1:38 p.m.: crash. Maplewood Fire Department responded to Logan County on the report of a crash with injuries.

-8:20 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 300 block of King Street in Dinsmore Township.

-3:57 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 18400 block of Herring Road in Salem Township.

-2:34 a.m.: fire. Jackson Center, Maplewood, Port Jefferson and Sidney Fire Departments, Perry Port Salem Rescue and Deputies responded to West Canal Street at Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township on the report smoke was coming from a trailer.

WEDNESDAY

-8:01 p.m.: fire. Anna, Botkins, Jackson Center, Van Buren Township and New Knoxville Fire Departments and New Bremen Rescue responded to 6449 State Route 274 in Van Buren Township on the report a shed behind the house was on fire.

-6:43 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the unit block of South Main Street in McLean Township.

-3:12 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to Auglaize County.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

