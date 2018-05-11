Police log

THURSDAY

-4:54 p.m.: domestic violence. A 15-year-old was charged with domestic violence after police responded to a report of the incident.

-4:36 p.m.: warrant. Alec Kleinsmith, 34, of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-1:50 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

-12:17 a.m.: standby. Crews responded to standby with the police department.

THURSDAY

-5:58 p.m. crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-1:35 to 9:47 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls. One call was for a crash.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.