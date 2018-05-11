Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-9:39 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to Pasco Montra Road at state Route 47 in Salem Township on the report of a one-vehicle crash.

-7:52 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to Deam Road at Leatherwood Creek Road in Green Township on the report an older mustang was drag racing down the roadway.

-4:11 p.m.: harassment. Deputies responded to the 2000 block of state Route 589 in Green Township on the report of harassing messages and calls.

Village log

FRIDAY

-1:39 p.m. investigate complaint. Anna Police investigated a complaint that a vehicle drove off without paying at Quick Lube Tire and Wash in Anna.

Crashes

Linda K. Hunter, 64, of St. Marys, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a three-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 5:08 p.m.

Hunter was traveling traveling northbound on state Route 29 when he failed to notice traffic stopped in front of him. He went off the roadway to attempt to avoid a collision, but still struck the two vehicles stopped in traffic in front of him, that were driven by Jim R. Sloan, 51, 2805 Wapakoneta Ave., Lot 28, and Brian M. Turner, 26, of Piqua.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-8:03 a.m.: fire. Anna Fire Department responded to mile-marker 98 on Interstate 75 north in Franklin Township on the report a Chevrolet Impala was on fire.

-5:16 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Deputies responded to the 9600 block of Riverview Place in Salem Township.

THURSDAY

-7:46 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 10500 block of Barhorst Road in McLean Township.

-4:52 p.m.: medical. Deputies responded to the 300 block of East Court Street in Clinton Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

