Police log

MONDAY

-11:40 p.m.: discharging firearms. Dyllan W. Current, 24, 409 Jefferson St., was arrested for discharging firearms after officers investigated a report of a pellet gun being shot.

-7:23 p.m.: criminal damaging. Four windows on an East Avenue property were reported damaged. The cost of the damage is set at $500.

-7:12 p.m.: theft. The theft of two gold rings with two diamonds, valued at $300, a 10-karat gold ring, valued at $100, and a ring with a scorpion on it, valued at $50, were reported stolen from a vehicle.

-6:54 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating the report of a stolen black Motorola cellphone, valued at $70.

SUNDAY

-9:28 p.m.: theft. A mattress pad, valued at $6, and a mixer, valued at $6, were reported stolen from a non-profit organization on Wapakoneta Avenue.

-5:08 p.m.: theft. The theft of an Alcatel One-Touch Idle 3 cellphone, valued at $100, was reported to the police.

-4:51 p.m.: domestic violence. A 17-year-old male was arrested for domestic violence.

-12:04 p.m.: criminal damaging. The rear window on a 2008 Ford Focus was reported damaged. The cost of the damage is set at $300.

SATURDAY

-10:45 p.m.: driving under the influence. Sally Lou Routt, 65, 119 W. Robinwood St., was arrested for OVI.

-4:03 p.m.: criminal trespass. Wanda G. Brooks, 63, at large, was arrested for criminal trespass.

-3:41 p.m.: theft. Five garden gnomes, valued at $325, were reported stolen from the front yard of a residence on West Clay Street.

-3:29 p.m.: felonious assault. Police are investigating an alleged assault.

-5 a.m.: theft. Police are investigating the report of a stolen 2011 silver Chevy Malibu, valued at $5,000.

-12:45 a.m.: assault. Ly Ibrahima, 46, 936 Buckeye Ave., Apt. 244, was arrested for assault.

-12:38 a.m.: OVI. Levi P. R. Combs, 26, of Piqua, was arrested for OVI, OVI refusal breath with previous OVI and driving under OVI suspension.

FRIDAY

-9:48 p.m.: possession of drug. Police are investigating a drug offence in which a bag of Methamphetamine was seized from a grey 2004 Chrysler in the area of North Miami Avenue at Shelby Street.

-4:38 p.m.: breaking and entering. A breaking and entering was reported as well as the theft of two car batteries, valued at $200, and a catalytic converter, valued at $200.

-2:12 p.m.: burglary. A 55-inch 4K Phelps TV, valued at $916, was reported stolen during a past burglary.

-1:36 p.m.: warrant. Crystal D. Marlow, 41, 343 Wilson Ave., was arrested on a warrant.

-9:55 a.m.: theft. The past theft of $81.75 was reported to the police.

-5:29 a.m.: criminal damaging. The passenger’s side window on a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer was reported damaged, with cost set at $300. Also, the driver’s side window on a Ford Escape was reported damaged; cost set at $300. The vehicles were parked in the 400 block of Jefferson Street.

THURSDAY

-5:18 p.m.: warrant. James Hermon Oliphant, 42, at large, was arrested on an active warrant.

-1:33 p.m.: found property. A Crosman SNR (snub nose revolver ).357, valued at $68, and six ammunition cartridges, valued at $5, were found in the area of West Court Street at South Walnut Avenue.

May 9

-9:28 p.m.: theft. A wallet with an elephant on it, containing a driver’s license, two debit cards, $480, and two rewards cards, was reported stolen from a 2005 Honda.

-9:35 a.m.: drug abuse. Police are investigating a traffic incident in which a cellphone, valued at $200, was seized as evidence.

Crashes

Justin Pleasant, 25, of Anna, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Sunday at 1:37 p.m.

Pleasant was traveling southbound on Fourth Avenue through the intersection and making a left turn onto Fair Road when he drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

• Miranda J. Amerine, 27, 1521 Sandlewood Place, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 5:34 a.m.

Amerine was traveling southbound on Wilson Avenue when she struck the trailer attached to a legally parked vehicle on the west side of the roadway.

The other vehicle is owned by A to Z Property Maintenance, of Troy.

• Brandt M. Kellem, 24, of Anna, was cited with failure to control after a one-vehicle crash on Saturday at 2:27 p.m.

Kellem was traveling northbound on North Main Avenue at a high rate of speed near East Parkwood Avenue when he failed to maintain control of the vehicle, left the roadway and then crashed into a tree.

• Audry G. Francis, 68, 714 N. Wagner Ave., Apt. D, was cited with improper left turn after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 12:07 p.m.

Francis was traveling northbound on Wapakoneta Avenue in the left lane when she turned left in front of the southbound vehicle in the right lane on Wapakoneta Avenue that was driven by Jennifer L. Beaudery, 26, 821 Arrowhead Drive., Apt. F.

Francis and her passenger, Micheal H. Ewing, 62, of Dayton, and Beaudery and her infant passenger, Riley Tennant, of Sidney, were all transported by Sidney Rescue to Wilson Health.

• Richard T. Wolfe, 52, of Anna, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 3:53 p.m.

Wolfe was traveling southbound on Wapakoneta Avenue near Ruth Street when he rear-ended the vehicle in front of him that was stopped for traffic.

The other vehicle was driven by Laura P. Osborne, 43, 2727 Leslie Lane.

• Jeffery E. Wood, 54, 613 Fourth Ave., was arrested for OVI and was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 5:58 p.m.

Wood was traveling westbound on Michigan Street when he rear-ended the stopped vehicle in front of him at the red light at Vandemark Road.

The other vehicle was driven by Joann M. Landreth, 44, of Botkins.

• Gary Pool, 70, 809 Center St., was cited with improper lane change after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 12:11 p.m.

Pool told police he was traveling southbound on Vandemark Road and when he was slowing down and attempting to change from the right lane to the left lane he was struck by the southbound vehicle in the left lane driven by Brandon F. Bennion, 22, 10816 Little Turtle Road.

Bennion told police he was traveling southbound in the left lane on Vandemark Road. He said he looked down at his speedometer and when he looked up he was involved in a crash.

Bennion was transported by Sidney Fire to Wilson Health.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-12:34 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to a call.

MONDAY

-4:15 a.m. to 10:50 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 12 calls.

SUNDAY

-12:32 a.m. to 10:06 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 11 calls.

SATURDAY

-5:35 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to 918 W. Main Ave. on the report of a possible structure fire. It was discovered that there was a problem with the furnace.

-5:12 p.m.: gas leak. Crews responded to 301 Wilkinson Ave. on the report of a gas leak.

-11 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to 2355 Collins Drive on the report of a possible structure fire. The small cooking fire was out upon arrival.

-3:28 to 10 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

FRIDAY

-10:13 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a residential false fire alarm that was accidentally set off.

-3:28 to 10:52 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

