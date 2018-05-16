Police log

TUESDAY

-9:57 p.m.: driving under OVI suspension. Daniel Alvarez, 34, of Troy, was arrested for driving under OVI suspension.

-9:27 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating the theft of two bicycles.

-6:54 p.m.: burglary. A residence on South Miami Avenue was reported burglarized, in which a green, black and white Vera Bradley bag and wallet, valued at $30, containing two Visa debit cards, a Social Security card, driver’s license, and miscellaneous cards, perfumes and other personal items were reported stolen. The police report noted a door to the residence was open.

Crashes

No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 12:14 p.m.

Jason A. Williams, 42, of Norwalk, was operating a semitrailer sitting stationary in the left lane facing the west on Rees Drive while doing construction on the road. Williams told police when he began to move forward he struck a vehicle he didn’t see that was driven by Adam B. Oehlhof, 25, 1227 Rees Drive.

Oehlhof told police he was at the intersection of Tully Drive and Reese Drive, turning right onto Rees Drive when he noticed the semitrailer sitting stationary on Rees Drive facing the west. When he turned onto Rees Drive, Oehlhof said the truck began to move and struck him on the driver’s side fender. Oehlhof said he made a wide right turn to avoid the construction barrels.

The responding officer was unable to determine who was at fault so no citation was issued.

• Misty A. Fisher, 30, 719 Arrowhead Drive, Apt. E, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 5:05 p.m.

Fisher was attempting to park on Sixth Street at Green Tree Park when she struck a legally parked vehicle at the location.

The other vehicle is owned by Mark Tucker, 819 E. Parkwood St.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-12:19 p.m.: service call. Firefighters were dispatched to Cargill Inc. on Industrial Drive on to follow up on a reported vegetable oil leak.

-10:18 a.m.: service call. Medics responded to assist with a smoke detector.

-12:27 a.m. to 3:18 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls; two were cancelled en route.

TUESDAY

-2:15 p.m.: fire call. Crews responded to 530 S. Main Ave. on a fire call.

-4:15 a.m. to 11:05 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

-7:35 a.m.: service call. Crews responded to 18963 Deam Road on a service call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

