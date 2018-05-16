Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-9:38 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to Sidney High School on Campbell Road on the report of a theft.

TUESDAY

-7:55 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to the 9500 block of Thompson Schiff Road in Franklin Township on the report of threats or harassment via Facebook.

-7:01 p.m.: page SRT team. Deputies responded to a Special Response Team page at the Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-4:49 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to County Road 25A at the Interstate 75 overpass on the report of a rear-end crash.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-12:45 p.m.: theft. Botkins Police were dispatched to 208 Mary St. in Dinsmore Township on the report of a theft.

Crashes

Three people were transported to Wilson Health following a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning around 9:11 a.m.

Levi Michael Hemmelgarn, 17, of New Weston, was traveling westbound on Redmond Road when he failed to yield for the stop sign at Redmond Road and went into the intersection and pathway of northbound vehicle on Redmond Road that was driven by Joyce M. Luthman, 82, 447 Miller Road, Russia. Luthman’s vehicle struck the left driver’s side of Hemmelgarn’s pickup truck.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage.

Russia Fire Department responded when the truck caught fire.

Hemmelgarn and his passenger Logan Daniel Winner, 16, of New Weston, were ejected from the truck. They were transported by Houston Rescue and Versailles EMS to Wilson Health.

Luthman was transported by Versailles EMS to Wilson Health.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-11:40 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 600 block of South Main Street in Jackson Township

-10:39 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 10800 block of Millcreek Road in Washington Township

TUESDAY

-9:51 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 5800 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

