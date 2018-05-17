Police log

WEDNESDAY

-9:45 p.m.: possession of drugs. Police are investigating an incident in which multiple drugs, including a Methamphetamine rock, two blue pills, a yellow pill, and a Xanax tablet, were seized during a traffic stop at Spruce Avenue at Fair Road.

-6:01 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating a report made by a business on Michigan Street that an unknown female stole a package of Reese’s pretzels.

-12:10 p.m.: criminal damaging. Graffiti on the wall under the Clay Street Park shelter house was reported. Damage is set at $75.

-8:15 a.m.: receiving stolen property. Stephanie Marie Cole, 27, of Jackson Center, was arrested for receiving stolen property after police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle near a business on North Vandemark Road. Several food items found in her possession were seized by the police.

TUESDAY

-5:50 p.m.: theft. A resident reported five of his credit cards were stolen from his home.

-10:48 a.m.: criminal damaging. A Starfire tire on a white and silver 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe was reportedly slashed during the previous night. The damage is set at $100.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-6:34 to 9:46 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

-1:40 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to a structure fire at a house at 246 W. Court St. The fire was put out prior to arrival. Damage cost is set at $5,000 to the structure and $2,500 to the contents of the home.

WEDNESDAY

-10:29 p.m.: service call. Firefighters conducted a smoke detector check.

-9 p.m.: good intent. Firefighters investigated a report of an unknown substance in the river. Nothing unusual was found.

-6:13 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted on open burn investigation. The fire was not permitted.

-4:53 to 11:49 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

