Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-2 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at Jackson Center School on South Linden Street.

-10:03 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to state Route 47 at state Route 66 in Cynthian Township on the report of an ongoing trespassing and vandalism issue.

Village log

THURSDAY

-2:50 p.m.: property damage crash. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to the 100 block of East Park Street in McLean Township on the report of a crash.

-11:24 a.m.: assist other unit. Anna Police responded to Speedway on East Main Street in Anna to assist on a vehicle search.

WEDNESDAY

-3:18 p.m.: investigate complaint. Jackson Center Police investigated a complaint at Jackson Center School on South Linden Street.

Crashes

Thomas P. Burns, 61, 8750 Lochard Road, Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a two vehicle crash on Tuesday at 4:49 p.m.

Burns was exiting the Interstate 75 exit ramp and attempting to turn north onto County Road 25A when he did not see and struck the driver’s side of the northbound vehicle on County Road 25A that was driven by David A. Frenzer, 76, of Celina.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-2:04 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 1100 block of Miami Conservancy Road in Washington Township.

-1:43 p.m.: fire. Jackson Center and Maplewood Fire Departments responded to Logan County on the report of a barn fire.

-6:57 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 9300 block of Fessler Buxton Road in Washington Township.

WEDNESDAY

-10:07 p.m.: fire. Lockington Fire Department and Deputies responded to the unit block of County Road 25A in Orange Township on the report a semitrailer’s brake was on fire.

-5:56 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to Auglaize County on a medical call.

-3:24 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 17500 block of High Street in Anna.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

