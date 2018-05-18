Police log

THURSDAY

-10:36 p.m.: domestic violence. Darren W. Roesser, 54, 1813 Fair Oaks Drive., was arrested for domestic violence.

-10:31 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Lucas M. Fitzgerald, 27, 314 N. Ohio Ave., was arrested for public indecency and disorderly conduct.

Crashes

Amanda M. Kreitner, 35, 750 Marilyn Ave., was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 4:12 p.m.

Kreitner was traveling eastbound on West Court Street when she rear-ended the stopped vehicle in front of her at the red light at South Ohio Avenue.

The other vehicle was driven by Rebecca S. Thobe, 63, 14155 Charm Hill Drive.

• Elizabeth A. Deats, 34, 115 S. Walnut Ave., was cited with improper backing after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 11:46 p.m.

Deats was backing out of his driveway on South Walnut Avenue when she struck a vehicle that was backing up while attempting to park on the street in front of her residence on South Walnut Avenue.

The other vehicle was driven by Jeffrey G. Wolfe, 65, 7180 Tawawa Maplewood Drive.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-5:24 to 10:23 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

THURSDAY

-2:06 to 10:43 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.