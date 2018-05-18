Sheriff’s log
FRIDAY
-2:58 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Sidney High School on Campbell Road the report of a crash.
THURSDAY
-8:32 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies and Anna Police investigated a report between mile-marker 92 and 99 on Interstate 75 north about a male in farm machinery that was not moving.
-7:33 p.m.: theft. Deputies investigated a theft report at 8824 Fessler Buxton Road in Washington Township.
-5:26 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 1700 block of Riverside Drive in Clinton Township on the report a car hit a mailbox.
-3:24 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to 5875 Greenville Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report of a burglary across the street.
Village log
FRIDAY
-2:58 p.m.: property damage crash. Botkins Center Police was dispatched to 409 W. State St. in Dinsmore Township on the report of a crash.
Fire, rescue
FRIDAY
-11:47 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 4800 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road in McLean Township.
-6:31 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Police responded to the 9100 block of Lockington Damn Road in Washington Township.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.
