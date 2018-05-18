Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-2:58 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Sidney High School on Campbell Road the report of a crash.

THURSDAY

-8:32 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies and Anna Police investigated a report between mile-marker 92 and 99 on Interstate 75 north about a male in farm machinery that was not moving.

-7:33 p.m.: theft. Deputies investigated a theft report at 8824 Fessler Buxton Road in Washington Township.

-5:26 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 1700 block of Riverside Drive in Clinton Township on the report a car hit a mailbox.

-3:24 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to 5875 Greenville Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report of a burglary across the street.

Village log

FRIDAY

-2:58 p.m.: property damage crash. Botkins Center Police was dispatched to 409 W. State St. in Dinsmore Township on the report of a crash.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-11:47 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 4800 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road in McLean Township.

-6:31 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Police responded to the 9100 block of Lockington Damn Road in Washington Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

