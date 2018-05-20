Sheriff’s log

SATURDAY

-6:43 p.m.: hit-skip crash. Deputies investigated a report of a hit-skip crash in the 3000 block of Kuther Road in Washington Township.

FRIDAY

-10:25 p.m.: larceny. Deputies are investigating the theft of jewelry.

-10:01 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies are investigating a report of trespassing at Wilson Health, 915 Michigan St.

-4:38 p.m.: larceny. Deputies are investigating the theft of a weed whacker.

Village log

SATURDAY

-3:02 a.m.: fight. Botkins Police, deputies and Anna Rescue were dispatched to 505 E. State St. in Botkins for a fight in the parking lot.

FRIDAY

-10:43 p.m.: assault. Anna Police, Botkins Police and deputies are investigating an alleged assault.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-2:35 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem was dispatched to the 5000 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

-1:15 p.m.: fire. Botkins Fire was dispatched to an unknown type of fire west of Interstate 75 in the woods in the area of Amsterdam Road west of Interstate 75.

-9:50 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police were dispatched to the 10000 block of County Road 25A in Dinsmore Township.

-6:38 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem was dispatched to the 20000 block of state Route 706 in Perry Township.

-1:13 a.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Versailles Life Squad were dispatched to the 100 block of Highland Drive in Loramie Township.

FRIDAY

-10:39 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue was dispatched to the 4000 block of state Route 29 in Green Township.

-6:25 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue was dispatched to the 400 block of Dormire Road in Green Township.

-6:03 p.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire was dispatched to the 5000 block of Mason Road in McLean Township on a report of a large fire, possibly an uncontrolled burn.

Compiled by Melanie Speicher.

