Police log

MONDAY

-10:51 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Robert G. Farmer, 35, 632 S. Ohio Ave., was arrested for disorderly conduct after police investigated the report of a threat at Wilson Health.

-6:26 p.m.: theft. The theft of an orange and black Kent BMX bike, valued at $85, was reported stolen from a property on East North Street.

-5:29 p.m.: driving under the influence. Derek W. Jones, 31, 801 Fair Road, was arrested for OVI.

-9:44 a.m.: criminal damaging. Police are investigating the report that an ATM camera at a bank on Michigan Street was damaged by a known individual. The damage is set at $350.

SUNDAY

-10:27 p.m.: warrant. J. Maurice Roberts, 21, 721 Campbell Road, was arrested on an active warrant.

-10:09 p.m.: theft. The theft of 29 doses of Effexor prescription medication were reported to the police.

-1:49 p.m.: criminal damaging. A past incident in which the tailgate of a white 2008 Ford truck was spray painted with purple and back paint was reported to the police. The damage is set at $500.

-12:50 p.m.: theft. The theft of two trash cans, a blue trash can and a green trash can, valued at $25 each, were reported stolen from a property on South Miami Avenue.

-12:19 p.m.: criminal damaging. A past criminal damaging of a garage door of a property on Marilyn Drive was reported. Damage is set at $900.

-8:18 a.m.: criminal damaging. Four vehicles were reported damaged by black spray paint. The damage is set at $100 per vehicle.

-7:55 a.m.: criminal damaging. A trailer was reportedly sprayed with white and black paint while parked on Second Avenue. Damage amount is set at $500.

-1:33 a.m.: burglary. A home on Jefferson Street was reportedly burglarized, and 10 DVDs, valued at $50, ham, cheese and bread were stolen.

-1:01 a.m.: burglary. Tony R. Blankenship, 52, 701 North St., was arrested for burglary after a red flower pot containing a plant was reported stolen.

FRIDAY

-5:33 p.m.: theft. Morgan R. Bodine, 23, of Mt. Victory, was arrested for theft, obstructing official business, possessing criminal tools, possession of drugs and for a warrant after a business on Wapakoneta Avenue reported the theft of a Duracell cellphone charger and clear bandage adhesive.

-4:55 p.m.: possessing criminal tools. Police are investigating a drug related incident in which a straw with suspected narcotics on it was seized from a 2002 Kia in the area of Pike Street at North West Avenue.

-4:13 p.m.: criminal damaging. Damage to a garage wall on North Ohio Avenue was reported to the police.

-2:18 p.m.: arson. A garage fire at 326 Maple St., was determined to be an arson fire. The cost of the damage is set at $2,000. Siding on the house at 326 Maple St. and a nearby garage at 328 Maple St. were also damaged. The total amount of the cost of are set at a total of $4000. The investigation is still on going regarding the juveniles who are suspected to be involved.

-2:15 p.m.: warrant. Steven E. Lloyd, 35, 522 Michigan St., was arrested on two warrants.

-1:46 p.m.: warrant. Mamie B. Turnbill, 19, at large, was arrested on a warrant.

-3:10 a.m.: criminal damaging. A white Samsung cellphone, valued at $300, was reportedly damaged.

-12:28 a.m.: OVI. Morgan Joe Schimdt, 19, 133 Franklin Ave., was arrested for OVI.

THURSDAY

-5:32 p.m.: theft. A gas station on Michigan Street reported someone driving a 2006 Chevrolet pumped $21.21 worth of gas and then drove off without paying.

-1:58 p.m.: theft. Four doses of Promethazine-Codeine prescription medication, valued at $238, was reported stolen at some time in the past.

Crashes

Isaiah J. Roser, 20, 432 S. Main Ave., was cited with stop and yield sign after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 6:51 p.m.

Roser was facing east, attempting to turn north, to the left, from the stop sign on Dallas Street onto South Main Avenue when he struck the left rear of the northbound vehicle on South Main Avenue that was driven by Netanya B. Jones, 20, of Russia.

• Katelynn N. Blankenship, 20, 619 S. Main Ave., was cited with starting and backing after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 3:53 p.m.

Blankenship was backing out of a driveway on South Main Avenue when she struck a vehicle parked across the street that is owned by Nazaro Villagomez, 65, 746 Buckeye Ave.

• Jordan R. DeMarcus, 21, 625 St. Mary’s Ave., was cited with right of way at an alley after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 2:50 p.m.

DeMarcus was traveling eastbound in the alley in the 600 block of St. Mary’s Avenue and when she entered the St. Mary’s Avenue and she failed to see and struck the front of the southbound vehicle on St. Mary’s Avenue that was driven by Paul Crum, 55, 818 Wapakoneta Ave.

Sidney Fire responded to attend to DeMarcus and her passenger Allison N. Cassel-Smith, 21, 625 St. Mary’s Ave.

• Gaye Sarambounou, 21, 936 Buckeye Ave., Apt 232, was cited with improper left turn after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 2:19 p.m

Sarambounou was in the center turn lane on Michigan Street when she tuned left in front of the eastbound vehicle driven by Kelly A. McCarty, 33, of Anna, on Michigan Street causing a collision.

• Shirley A. Allen, 79, of St. Paris, was cited with obedience to traffic control devises after a three-vehicle crash on Saturday at 6:05 p.m.

Allen was traveling eastbound on Court Street when she ran the red light at West Avenue and struck the southbound vehicle on West Avenue that was driven by Angela D. Lee, 44, at large, which then caused Lee’s vehicle to slide into the northbound vehicle on West Avenue that was driven by Allen M. Copeland, 36, 1148 Fairmont Ave.

Shirley A. Allen and Lee’s passenger, Douglass Plotts, 22, at large, were both transported by Sidney Rescue to Wilson Health.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-2:51 to 5:25 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

MONDAY

-6:29 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to the report that lightening struck a vehicle in the 900 block of South Main Street. No problem was found upon arrival.

-3:05 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to the report on an automobile crash.

-2:36 a.m. to 11:06 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

SUNDAY

-3:59 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a false fire alarm set off by a malfunction.

-12:12 to 10:14 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

SATURDAY

-2:19 to 6:04 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to three automobile crashes.

-12:32 a.m. to 9:11 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 12 calls.

FRIDAY

-2:38 p.m.: odor. Firefighters conducted an odor investigation.

-2:18 p.m.: garage fire. Crews responded to a garage fire on Maple Street.

-4:19 to 10:46 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.