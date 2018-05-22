Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-9:43 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to the Old Cooperative Learning School on state Route 119 in Van Buren Township on the report a red van was parked at the shelter.

-9:04 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies were dispatched to 9355 Amsterdam Road in Van Buren Township on the report of a stolen vehicle.

-4:22 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Washington Township on the report a Ford Explorer was parked at the dead-end road and the driver was fishing at a pond where prohibited.

SUNDAY

-6:31 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Dingman Slagle Road on the report a black van was sitting outside of the gravel pit gate.

Village log

TUESDAY

-1:04 p.m.: lines down. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to the 11000 block of Friemering Road in McLean Township on the report a telephone pole was down.

SUNDAY

-2:24 p.m.: property damage crash. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to 29 S. Main Street in McLean Township.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-2:17 p.m.: crash. Anna Rescue, Perry Port Salem Rescue, Botkins and Jackson Center Fire Departments and Deputies responded to Hudson Drive at East Pike Street in Jackson Township on the report of a one-vehicle crash with injuries.

-1:38 p.m.: crash. Anna Rescue, Wapakoneta Rescue and Botkins Fire Department responded to mile-marker 103 on Interstate 75 north in Dinsmore Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries.

-12:45 p.m.: property damage crash. Fort Loramie Fire and Deputies were dispatched to state Route 29 at Fort Loramie Swander Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report a line was down on a semitrailer.

-12:44 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 17100 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Township.

-5:18 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Deputies responded to the 10700 block of Mason Road in Turtle Creek Township.

MONDAY

-11:50 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 9900 block of state Route 29 in Franklin Township.

-8:35 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 18000 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Township.

-12:57 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 2600 block of state Route 47 in Cynthian Township.

-12:41 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 600 block of Jackson Street in Jackson Township.

-10:36 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 400 block of West Pike Street in Franklin Township.

-9:08 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

SUNDAY

-4:22 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 1300 block of South Kuther Road in Washington Township.

-4:19 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 12400 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.