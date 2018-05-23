Police log

WEDNESDAY

-1:42 a.m.: probation violation. Teaonica A. Cowan, 20, of Dayton, was arrested for a probation violation and obstructing official business.

TUESDAY

-10:29 p.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported at a residence on North West Avenue in which a money order in the amount of $390 and 10 diabetic needles were stolen.

-8:20 p.m.: theft. A silver Samsung Galaxy cellphone, valued at $80, was reported stolen from a black 1999 Honda while parked at Harmon Park on Wapakoneta Avenue.

-5:02 p.m.: theft. A purple bicycle with pegs, valued at $60, was reported stolen from a residence on Apache Drive.

-3:26 p.m.: domestic violence. Amanda Weiler, 30, 1703 Fairoaks Drive, was arrested for domestic violence.

-12:55 p.m.: criminal damaging. Devin Shayne Napier, 25, 1907 Fair Oaks Drive, was arrested for criminal damaging.

FRIDAY

-2:18 p.m.: arson. An 8-year-old male was charged with arson and juvenile delinquency after police investigated a garage fire at 326 Maple St.

SATURDAY

-2:38 p.m.: found property. A large buck knife with a leather sheath, valued at $70, found in the backyard of a property on Foraker Avenue was turned into the police department.

Crashes

Avery R. Shreves, 14, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a one-vehicle crash on Tuesday 7:17 p.m.

Shreves was traveling northbound on Spruce Avenue and when turning westbound onto Hawthorne Drive, lost control of the vehicle, jumped the curb and crashed onto the back porch of a residence at 1219 Spruce Ave.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-7:17 a.m.: crash. Medics responded to the report of an automobile crash.

-2:12 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to a call.

-12:23 a.m.: service call. Medics responded to help lift an individual.

TUESDAY

-10:54 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation.

-8:01 p.m.: gas leak. Crews responded to the report of a possible gas leak.

-7:16 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to the report that a car crashed into a house on Spruce Avenue.

-10:53 a.m. to 8:46 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.