Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:32 p.m.: K-9 training. Deputies conducted K-9 training in Preble County.

-12:56 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to a vandalism report at Sidney High School on Campbell Road.

-11:21 a.m.: lines down. Deputies were dispatched to the 9700 block of Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township on the report a semitrailer hit and snapped a power line.

-3:25 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to the 6000 block of Main Street in Perry Township on the report three loud people were outside of a neighbor’s house.

TUESDAY

-12:56 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 10982 Commanche Drive in Washington Township on the report the residence’s flowers and flower beds were tore up.

-3:38 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies were dispatched to the 19000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Dinsmore Township on the report a semitrailer was in a ditch.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-11:55 a.m.: suspicious car. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to the 11000 block of Eilerman Road in McLean Township on the report of a suspicious car.

TUESDAY

-3:25 p.m.: suspicious car. Anna Police was dispatched to Subway on East Main Street in Anna on the report of a suspicious car.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-12:37 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire responded to the 10300 block of Botkins Road in Van Buren Township.

-10:17 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 10600 block of Schenk Road in Washington Township.

-4:11 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Lockington Fire responded to the 10900 block of Commanche Drive in Washington Township.

TUESDAY

-3:53 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 6200 block of Dawson Road in Cynthian Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.