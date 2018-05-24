Police log

WEDNESDAY

-6:34 p.m.: warrant. Adam B. Pitcock, 37, at large, was arrested on a warrant.

-5:12 p.m.: warrant. Daniel Keith Boyd, 33, 728 Countryside Lane, Apt. C, was arrested on an active warrant.

-12:09 p.m.: warrant. Casey J. Erbaugh, 23, 412 ½ N. Walnut Ave., was arrested on two warrants.

TUESDAY

-6:37 p.m.: theft. A Samsung Galaxy 8 cellphone with a camouflage phone cover, valued at $500, was reported stolen from a silver 2003 Pontiac while parked in a store parking lot on Michigan Street.

MONDAY

-9:51 a.m.: theft. A black wallet containing $140, a Fifth Third credit/debit card and Snap Fitness membership card was reported stolen by someone known.

Crashes

No one was cited after a crash involving a 10-year-old on a bicycle on Wednesday at 8:10 p.m.

Riley E. Shoe, 10, of Sidney, was riding her bike southbound in the alley between East Avenue and North Miami Avenue when she failed to stop where the alleyway meets Shelby Street and ran into the side of the westbound vehicle after it swerved into the opposite lane.

The vehicle was driven by Maletta S. Kirk, 56, 617 East Ave.

Shoe was transported to Wilson Health.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-1:50 p.m.: gas leak. Firefighters responded to Aunt Millie’s Bakery on Fair Road the report gasoline was leaking from a car.

-11:42 a.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation. The fire was not permitted.

-1:34 a.m. to 1:12 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls. There was no incident found on one of the calls.

WEDNESDAY

-10:20 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation. The fire was permitted.

-10:02 a.m. to 11:49 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

