Police log

THURSDAY

-8:49 p.m.: theft. A gas station on Fair Road reported the theft of $39.08 worth of gasoline by a someone driving a black 2011 Chevrolet.

-7:03 p.m.: theft. A business on Lester Avenue reported the theft of $172 worth of merchandise.

-6:36 p.m.: theft. A pink and purple bicycle, valued at $65, was reported stolen.

-3:45 p.m.: warrant. Justina L. Boggs, 26, 409 Jefferson St., was arrested on an active warrant.

-3:17 p.m.: endangering children. Victoria Leah Righter, 23, 1125 Hilltop Ave., Apt. E, was arrested for endangering children and for drug abuse.

-10:30 a.m.: criminal damaging. A grey, metal outlet cover, valued at $50, was reported damaged in the past.

Crashes

Clayton A. Boberg, 16, of Maplewood, was cited with backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 11:20 p.m.

Boberg was backing out to the east of a driveway at 1203 Superior Court when he struck the left side of an unoccupied, parked vehicle facing the north in front of 1174 Superior Court.

The other vehicle is owned by Jason L. Truesdale, 14298 Charm Hill Drive.

• Sheryl George, 52, 10767 Schenk Road, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 5:47 p.m.

George was traveling westbound on West Michigan Street when she failed to see and rear-ended the stopped vehicle at the traffic light at Folkerth Avenue in front of her that was driven by Dean C. Flory, 64, 1844 Fairoaks Drive. Flory’s vehicle was then pushed into the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of him that was driven by Robert L. Bryant, 45, 1152 Cinnamon Ridge Drive.

Flory was transported by Sidney Fire to Wilson Health.

• Nicole T. Jones 22, 819 Clinton Ave., was cited with improper lane change after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 7:53 a.m.

Jones was traveling westbound in the left lane on West Court Street when she attempted to change lanes into the right lane and struck the driver’s side of the westbound vehicle in the right lane that was driven by Jeffery G. Wolfe, 65, 7180 Tawawa Maplewood Ave.

No one was cited following a crash on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Cheri A. Epperson, 56, 1174 Westwood Drive, was operating a Shelby Public Transit bus and was attempting to back up when she struck a legally parked vehicle in the parking lot of Compassionate Care of Shelby County on North Ohio Avenue and then left the scene. After police received the report of the crash and asked Epperson about it, she indicated that she did not think that she hit anything when backing up. When police reviewed video footage it confirmed the 2012 Nissan Altima moved when it was struck.

The Nissan is owned by Stacey M. Robinson, of Covington.

• Jennifer L. Fergus, 29, 835 E. Court St., was cited with obedience to traffic control devises after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday 7:16 a.m.

Fergus was traveling southbound on Miami Avenue at the intersection of North Street when she entered the intersection on a red light and struck the left side of the eastbound vehicle on East North Street.

The vehicle was driven by Scott E. Ross Jr., 22, 8145 Port Haven Drive.

• Elaine M. Sharp, 48, of Fort Loramie, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 8:31 p.m.

Sharp was traveling westbound on West Michigan Street when she struck the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of her at the light at Folkerth Avenue and then fled the scene.

The other vehicle was driven by Tashaunya K. Strunk, 31, of Houston.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-9:34 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

THURSDAY

-5:47 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-2:44 to 10:55 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

