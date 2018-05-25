Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-5:32 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Township on the report of a crash.

THURSDAY

-11:31 p.m.: burglary in progress. Deputies were dispatched to 431 E. Main St. in Salem Township on the report of an attempted burglary.

-11:18 p.m.: ATV complaint. Deputies were dispatched to the 17000 block of Sidney Plattsville Road in Green Township on the report ATVs were driving in planted farm fields.

-10:36 p.m.: drunk/party. Deputies were dispatched to the 20800 block of Meranda Road in Jackson Township on the report of an underage party.

Village log

THURSDAY

-8:17 p.m.: threats or harassment. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to the 11500 block of Eilerman Road in McLean Township on the report of harassment.

Crashes

A motorcycle crash on Wednesday at 10:20 p.m. is under investigation by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Rodney W. Messer, 38, 8700 State Route 274, Kettlersville, was operating a motorcycle eastbound on state Route 47 when he failed to negotiate a slight right hand curve in the roadway, then went off the right side of the roadway and laid down the bike. He told the responding deputy that he driving too fast and that he was unfamiliar with the area.

Messer was transported by Fort Loramie Rescue to Wilson Health.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-2:03 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 300 block of Clay Street in Jackson Township.

-1:53 p.m.: crash. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fire and Deputies responded to state Route 47 at Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report of a motorcycle crash.

-9:32 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 10800 block of Cisco Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-8:45 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 9300 block of County Road 25A in Franklin Township.

-5:15 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of Elder Street in Jackson Township.

-2:51 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 18000 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Township.

THURSDAY

-7:59 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Deputies responded to the 9200 block of Fessler Buxton Road in Washington Township.