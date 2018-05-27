SATURDAY
-11:32 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies are investigating a report of vandalism in the 18000 block of Johnston Road in Perry Township.
FRIDAY
-4:52 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to the 14000 block of Woodlawn Drive in Orange Township on a report of vandalism.
Village log
SUNDAY
-1:28 a.m.: assist other unit. Botkins Police was dispatched to assist the Ohio Highway Patrol with a search.
-12:58 a.m.: burglary in progress. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to the 100 block of South Main Street.
Fire, rescue
SUNDAY
-2:36 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of state Route 66 in Loramie Township.
SATURDAY
-5:23 p.m.: fire. Botkins Fire was dispatched to the 14000 block of Botkins Road for an unknown type of fire near a woods.
-11:21 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire were dispatched to the 14000 block of Staley Road in Van Buren Township.
-9:21 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire were dispatched to the 10000 block of state Route 119 in Van Buren Township.
FRIDAY
-9:02 p.m.: fire. Port Jefferson Fire was dispatched to Lochard and Mason roads for a possible illegal burn.
-8:09 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue, Anna Police, Botkins Police and Sidney medics were dispatched to the 500 block of East Main Street in Anna.
-7:53 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Birch Street in Jackson Township.
-6:19 p.m.: fire. Lockington Fire was dispatched to the 1000 block of Miami River Road for an unknown large fire behind a residence.
Compiled by Melanie Speicher.
