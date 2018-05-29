Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-11:10 a.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to the 13700 block of Lochard Road in Dinsmore Township on the report of a possible burglary.

-9:30 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report of a crash at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road in Clinton Township.

-6:15 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report of a crash at Fair Road at Schenk Road in Clinton Township.

MONDAY

-11:15 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies were dispatched to the 2700 block of South Vandemark Road in Clinton Township on the report 10 people were standing in the roadway.

-10:47 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies were dispatched to the 12000 block of State Route 362 in McLean Township on the report of neighbor trouble.

-9:18 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies were dispatched to the 5800 block of State Route 29 in Perry Township on the report of neighbor trouble.

-2:26 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 10577 Schenk Road in Washington Township on the report a back window of the residence was broken out.

-10:58 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 9920 State Route 47A in Turtle Creek Township on the report of the theft of checks.

SUNDAY

-11:30 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies were dispatched to St. Michael Catholic Church on Elm Street on the report a suspicious man was sleeping on a bench in front of the church.

-7:41 p.m.: domestic violence. A warrant was issued for the arrest of Jeremy S. Swiger, 39, 14588 Sharp Road, Sidney, on the charge of domestic violence after police responded to a report of a domestic incident.

Village log

MONDAY

-4:49 p.m.: harassment. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to 11695 Eilerman Road in McLean Township on the report of harassment.

SUNDAY

-9:01 p.m.: trespassing. Jackson Center Police was dispatched to Subway on East Pike Street in Jackson Township on the report a man refused to leave the business.

Crashes

Cody E. Arkenberg, 24, 385 Sioux St., Fort Loramie, was arrested for OVI and was cited with failure to control after a four-wheeler crash on Saturday at 10 p.m.

Arkenberg was operating an ATV westbound in the 8000 block of Stoker Road when he went off the roadway to the left and into the south side road ditch. He then struck a driveway embankment and was ejected from the vehicle into a field near the driveway. The ATV continued to travel southwest before coming to a stop in a yard.

Arkenberg was transported by Houston Rescue to Wilson Health.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-12:47 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Deputies responded to the 1200 block of Knoop Johnston Road in Perry Township.

-9:16 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of Elder Street in Jackson Township.

-4:15 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to mile-marker 101 on Interstate 75 north in Dinsmore Township.

MONDAY

-9 p.m.: crash. Anna Rescue and Botkins Fire and Police responded to Gulf Express gas station on East State Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries.

-6:44 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of South Pike Street in Franklin Township.

-6:43 a.m.: medical. Russia Fire Department responded to Darke County on the report of a chicken barn fire.

-12:52 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Deputies were dispatched to the 5200 block of Smith Road in Loramie Township.

SUNDAY

-6:20 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 19700 block of DeWeese Road in Perry Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

