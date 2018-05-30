Police log

WEDNESDAY

-6:26 a.m.: warrant. Wanda Brooks, 63, at large, was arrested on a warrant.

TUESDAY

-9:43 p.m.: criminal damaging. The rear quarter panel on a tan 2011 Chrysler Town and Country was reported damaged. The cost of the damage is set at $500.

-7:25 p.m.: warrant. Heather N. Reineke, 36, at large, was arrested on an active Miami County warrant.

-6:52 p.m.: warrant. Joseph Lucas, 30, 307 N. Miami Ave., was arrested on a warrant and for possessing drugs and criminal tools.

-6:22 p.m.: warrant. Pacheco Melendez, 34, at large, and Kristy L. Gross, 32, of Celina, were arrested on outstanding Mercer County warrants.

-5:42 p.m.: found property. A pair of children’s Carrera prescription glasses, valued at $75, was found at Tawawa Park and was turned into the police department.

-5:37 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Johnny Stratton, 53, 333 Enterprise Ave., Apt A, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

-9:01 a.m.: warrant. Khristian D. Felver, 20, of Troy, was arrested on a warrant.

-7:36 a.m.: theft by deception. Monica R. Schulten, 43, of Port Jefferson, and Phylliss, 63, 18100 Rickway Court, were both arrested for theft after a business on Wapakoneta Avenue reported $200 worth of food items were stolen.

MONDAY

-1:40 p.m.: arson. Police are investigating a fire that damaged a fence on a property on Sixth Avenue which may involve a child. The damage is set at $100.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-9:07 a.m. to 12:43 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to the Quality Inn on Michigan Street on two fire alarms.

-2:10 to 3:02 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

TUESDAY

-9:12 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a false fire alarm.

-8:05 a.m. to 8:12 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

