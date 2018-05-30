Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-11:36 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to the Shelby County Common Pleas Court on East Court Street on the report of a stolen bike.

TUESDAY

-8:51 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash at the Lindsey Road at state Route 47 in Turtle Creek Township.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-9:30 a.m.: property damage crash. Anna Police responded to the 300 block of West Walnut Street on the report of a crash.

TUESDAY

-9:01 p.m.: trespassing. Fort Loramie Police and Deputies were dispatched to 12034 State Route 362 in McLean Township on the report a woman refused to leave.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-2:53 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue was dispatched to the 9100 block of Lockington Damn Road in Washington Township.

-8:51 a.m.: fire. Botkins Fire Department and Anna Rescue responded to 102 W. State St. in Dinsmore Township on the report of a gas leak which caused a structure fire. Jackson Center, Van Buren Township and Kettlersville Fire Departments were also dispatched, but were cancelled en route after Botkins Fire arrived and discovered only a small fire.

According to Botkins Fire Chief Pat Fullenkamp, his crew only found a small mulch fire on the outside of the two story house. Fullenkamp said the fire did not go into the structure and other than probably a shovel-size amount of mulch, only the gas meter was damaged.

Dominion Energy was on scene to secure the gas line. Fullenkamp said the reason for the gas leak was unknown.

No one was injured in the fire, he said.

-11:38 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Police responded to the 18000 block of State Route 65 in Jackson Township.

-11:36 a.m.: fire. Russia Fire Department responded to 3880 Rangeline Road in Loramie Township on the report of a fire alarm.

TUESDAY

-10:53 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 3500 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road in Green Township.

-9:10 p.m.: fire. Lockington Fire Department responded to Miami County for the mutual aid of Piqua on a trash fire alarm.

-8:28 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue was dispatched to the 5500 block of Stoker Road in Cynthian Township.

-5:47 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 6000 block of Pacso Montra Road in Perry Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.