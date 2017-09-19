Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-2:01 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to the report of drugs at the Houston High School on Houston Road.

-12:43 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to Arrowhead Park Golf Club restaurant on Dirksen Road in McLean Township on the report of a theft.

-11:18 a.m.: identity theft. Deputies were dispatched to 1444 River Road in Orange Township on the report of an identity theft.

-7:45 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to 6970 Cardo Road in Cynthian Township on the report the yard was vandalized.

MONDAY

-4 p.m.: threats. Deputies were dispatched to the 17800 block of Staley Road in Van Buren Township on the report of threats on Instagram.

-3:33 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to 12500 Meranda Road in Franklin Township on the report of a crash.

-2:03 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 10741 Russell Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report of a theft that occurred on Saturday night from the caller’s purse.

-11:46 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to the 400 block of Riverside Drive in Clinton Township to assist the Sidney Police Department.

-10:54 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 13788 Meranda Road in Franklin Township on the report of fraudulent charges on a credit card.

-7:15 a.m.: burglary. Deputies were dispatched to Arrowhead Park Golf Club restaurant on Dirksen Road in McLean Township on the report of a burglary overnight.

SUNDAY

-7:47 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies were dispatched to 12803 Luthman Road in McLean Township on the report of neighbor trouble.

-1:13 p.m.: harassment. Deputies were dispatched to the 1400 block of State Route 119 in Franklin Township on the report of harassment.

-1:11 p.m.: harassment. Deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of East Walnut Street on the report of harassment.

-12:50 a.m.: loud music. Deputies were dispatched to Lake Loramie State Park Campground on state Route 362 in McLean Township on the report of loud music coming from a campsite.

SATURDAY

-10:10 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road in Clinton Township.

-7:15 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to 7292 Patterson Halpin Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report of a suspicious blue car in the driveway.

-3:30 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies were dispatched to 700 Stillwater Road in Loramie Township on the report someone was in the garage.

-11:26 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at 4662 Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Washington Township.

-12:04 a.m.: shooting. Deputies responded to the report shots were heard near the cemetery at state Route 706 and Pasco Montra Road.

FRIDAY

-7:10 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to Fair Road at Millcreek Road in Clinton Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

Village log

FRIDAY

-11:25 p.m.: investigate complaint. Jackson Center Police investigated the complaint of a disgruntled male at the guard shack of Airstream on West Pike Street in Jackson Township.

-5:21 p.m.: theft. Anna Police was dispatched to 101 Sapphire Court in Franklin Township on the report of a stolen wallet from a vehicle.

-4:37 p.m.: property damage crash. Fort Loramie Police responded to 37 E. Park St. in McLean Township on the report a vehicle sideswiped a semitrailer.

Crashes

Carly Dean, 16, of Sidney, was cited with stop light or stop sign violation after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

Dean was traveling westbound on Sidney Plattsville Road and when attempting to turn north onto County Road 25A she failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection and hit the southbound vehicle on County Road 25A head on that was driven by Robert Timmons, 61, 1706 Letitia Drive, Sidney.

• Brandon Hughes, 21, 747 Chestnut Ave., Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead following a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 7:10 p.m.

Hughes was traveling westbound on Fair Road when he rear-ended the vehicle in front of him that was turning left into a business off of Millcreek Road.

The other vehicle was driven by Hulen Clark, 67, 792 E. Mason Road, Sidney.

• Jacob Trent, 16, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a crash on Friday at 9:37 a.m.

Trent was traveling southbound on Hardin Wapakoneta Road when his vehicle dropped off the pavement on the right side, went into a deep ditch and continued on into a field where his vehicle rolled over on its side at least six times before coming to a stop.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by Meyers Towing.

• No one was cited following a crash on Friday at 4:40 a.m.

Igor Bilunskiy, 51, of Waterford, Michigan, had been parked in a semitrailer in the back parking lot of Sav A Ton, on state Route 119 in Anna, and when he attempted to pulled out and turn to the right, he struck the front driver’s side cab of another parked semitrailer that was driven by Mark Sharm, of Wixom, Michigan.

Sharm’s vehicle sustained moderate damage.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-2:40 p.m.: medical. Russia Fire Department and Houston Rescue Squad responded to the 100 block of Versailles Road in Loramie Township.

-10:37 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to Auglaize County.

-7:07 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block of Wones Road in Jackson Township.

MONDAY

-6:35 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 16100 block of County Road 25A in Dinsmore Township.

-3:17 p.m.: fire. Anna, Port Jefferson and Sidney Fire Departments and Sidney Medics responded to 1301 Gearhart Road in Orange Township on the report of a shed fire.

-10:04 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Township responded to the 200 block of East Canal Street in Salem Township.

-8:26 a.m.: mutual aid. Maplewood Fire Department responded to Logan County for the mutual aid of a one-vehicle crash.

-12:48 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the the unit block of Sawmill Road in McLean Township.

SUNDAY

-4:21 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 300 block of Meadowview Lane in Dinsmore Township.

-12:55 a.m.: property damage crash. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fire Department and Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Schalter Road in McLean Township on the report of a one-vehicle crash.

SATURDAY

-2:55 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 7000 block of Patterson Halpin Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-8:33 a.m.: medical. Russia Fire Department and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 100 block of Lynn Street in Loramie Township.

FRIDAY

-7:45 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Police responded to the 500 block of West Main Street in Anna.

-4:11 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Anna Fire Department and Police conducted a carbon monoxide investigation at 403 S. Second St.

-3:59 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 800 block of Miami Conservancy Road in Washington Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

