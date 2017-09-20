Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-6:26 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist the Sidney Police Department at River’s Edge Sports Bar on Riverside Drive.

TUESDAY

-7:06 p.m.: threats. Deputies took a report of threats at the Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-1 p.m.: investigate complaint. Botkins Police investigated a complaint at Botkins School in Dinsmore Township.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-8:16 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Police responded to the 100 block of Commerce Drive in Anna.

TUESDAY

-7:13 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Russia Fire Department conducted a carbon monoxide investigation.

-4:45 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 10600 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

