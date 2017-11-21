Police log

MONDAY

-11:09 p.m.: domestic violence. Bryant Whitehead, 30, 2418 Collins Drive, was arrested for domestic violence.

-9:26 p.m.: warrant. Arthur J. Bennett, 29, at large, was arrested on an active warrant.

-5:46 p.m.: criminal trespass. Alice Turner, 31, and Greg Russell, 42, both at large, were arrested for criminal trespass.

-8:37 a.m.: warrant. Michael Pleasant, 27, 627 Fielding Road, was arrested on two outstanding warrants.

SATURDAY

-11:32 p.m.: criminal damaging. It was reported someone known damaged both of the passenger’s side tires on the Dodge Grand Caravan owned by Linda Fogt, 73, 188 Voyager Court, while parked at her residence. Damage is set at $200.

-5:40 p.m.: drug abuse. Eduardo Marines Pagan, 27, of Dayton, was arrested for drug abuse.

-5:05 p.m.: criminal damaging. Mark Harris, 54, 621 Broadway Ave., reported a window on his vehicle was damaged while parked at his home. Damage is set at $200.

-11:10 a.m.: criminal damaging. Jody Moon, 55, 721 N. West Ave., reported the passenger’s side mirror on her vehicle was broken while parked at her residence. Damage is set at $200.

-7:38 a.m.: breaking and entering. The VFW Post 4239 on Wapakoneta Avenue reported at approximately 3:52 a.m. someone forcefully entered a side window of the building and took $10,000 in cash.

FRIDAY

-7:21 p.m.: driving under the influence. Christopher Heath, 40, 1330 Dartmouth St., was arrested for OVI.

-4:16 p.m.: warrant. Joseph Teasley, 39, 342 Maple St., was arrested on a warrant, and Rickey Reed, 43, 310 Enterprise Ave., was arrested for possessing drugs and criminal tools.

-1:37 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating the report made by Jenny Napier, 43, 224 Pike St., that someone she knows stole, signed and cashed her check from the IRS that was in the amount of $80.

-1:32 p.m.: warrant. James Oliphant, 42, 121 W. Water St., was arrested on a warrant.

-1:07 p.m.: warrant. Joseph Lucas, 30, 502 S. West Ave., was arrested on a warrant.

-12:37 p.m.: theft. Scott Bell, 46, 1736 Burkwood Road, reported his vehicle was entered the night before and $5 was taken while it was parked at his residence.

-11:39 a.m.: criminal mischief. Mathew Juarez, 34, 330 Maple St., reported someone entered his vehicle overnight.

-10:28 a.m.: theft. Kevin Witt, 65, 2291 Well Drive, reported someone entered his vehicle overnight and took $4 from it while parked at his residence.

-10:25 a.m.: warrant. Justin Depinet, 34, of Port Jefferson, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

-9:52 a.m.: breaking and entering. Pollyfil on North Vandemark Road reported a breaking and entering.

-9:44 a.m.: theft. Cynthia Furbush, 49, 2360 Wapakoneta Ave., was arrested for theft after Walmart on Michigan Street reported the theft of merchandise valued at $219.74.

-8:57 a.m.: theft. Ryan Schroer, 38, 1737 Letitia Drive, reported the theft of a Ruger SR1911 handgun, valued at $800, from his vehicle that was parked at his residence.

-8:26 a.m.: breaking and entering. Veterans of Foreign Wars on Wapakoneta Avenue reported an attempted break-in and damage to two of the drive-thru windows. Damage is set at $700 for one window and $200 for the other.

-2:09 a.m.: OVI. Robert E. Clason Jr., 58, 826 N. Main Ave., was arrested for OVI.

Crashes

Cynthia Leiss, 54, 318 Belmont St., was cited with signaling before changing course after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 9:15 p.m.

Leiss was turning west out of the Walmart parking lot on Michigan Street when she entered the right lane and failed to assure the left lane was clear before entering it and struck a westbound vehicle that traveling in the left lane.

The other vehicle is owned by Kathryn Napier, 54, 1267 Stephens Road.

• Kris Elsner, 39, 515 Montrose Ave., was cited with operation without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Monday at 10:30 a.m.

Elsner had been stopped on Lynn Street at Montrose Avenue and when attempting to make a right turn onto Montrose Avenue he drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a fire hydrant on the corner of Lynn Street and Montrose Avenue.

His vehicle sustained damage and the collision broke the fire hydrant off.

• Holly Fannon, 58, 1371 Mapleleaf Court, was cited with turning at intersection after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 7:21 a.m.

Fannon was turning left onto North Main Avenue from the east on North Street when she turned in front of the westbound vehicle on North Street causing a collision with the vehicle driven by Leon Franklin, 16, of Sidney.

• Earl Carruthers, 71, of Maplewood, was cited with failure to control after a crash on Sunday at 7:57 a.m.

Carruthers was traveling north-west in the cul-de-sac of Urban Avenue when he struck a vehicle parked north-east in front of 504 Urban Ave.

The other vehicle is owned by Camryn Ball, of Piqua.

• Benjamin Preston, 35, 115 S. Walnut Ave., was arrested for OVI and cited with failure to control after a one-vehicle crash on Saturday at 2:20 a.m.

Preston was traveling eastbound on West North Street and when he attempted to turn southbound onto North Walnut Avenue he lost control, hit a stop sign and a fire hydrant and then got stuck in the yard of 245 W. North St.

• Randall McClellan, 62, of Clarksville, Tennessee, was cited with improper lane change after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 8:27 p.m.

McClellan was turning left onto Michigan Street from a lot in the 1500 block when he turned partially into the right lane and struck a westbound vehicle on Michigan Street in the right lane.

The other vehicle was driven by Travis Weldy, 38, 1628 Holly Place.

• Kathryn Imke, 18, of Maplewood, was cited with right of way from an alley after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 6:51 p.m.

Imke was traveling northbound in an alley at 115 W. Water St. and when exiting the alley onto Water Street he struck an eastbound vehicle on Water Street that was driven by Mason Simindinger, 16, of Sidney.

• James Ferguson Jr., 43, 511 S. Wilkinson Ave., was cited with starting and backing after a crash on Friday at 6:50 p.m.

Ferguson was backing out of an alley when he struck a unoccupied legally parked vehicle in front of 615 East Ave. Ferguson then left the area after the collision but was later cited by police.

The other vehicle is owned by Louis Larry, 615 East Ave.

• Morgan Napier, 22, 2355 Collins Drive, Apt. J, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 4:35 p.m.

Napier was stopped at the stop sign on West Park Street at the intersection of Wapakoneta Avenue and when she attempted to turn left onto Wapakoneta Avenue she turned in front of an eastbound vehicle that was proceeding through the intersection that had been stopped at the stop sign on West Parkwood Street.

The other vehicle was driven by Clarence Jones, 60, 366 W. Parkwood St.

Sidney Fire responded to the scene.

• Marry Maxwell, 25, 122 N. Miami Ave., was cited with failure to control after a one-vehicle crash on Friday at 4:01 p.m.

Maxwell was traveling northbound in the alley off of East South Street and struck a telephone pole on the right side of the roadway.

There was minor damage to the pole.

Maxwell was transported by Sidney Fire to Wilson Health.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-12:04 to 8:36 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

MONDAY

-5:38 to 10:46 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to three automobile crashes.

-4:25 a.m. to 11:42 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 16 calls.

-1:14 a.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a carbon monoxide investigation.

-1:42 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to confirm a false fire alarm.

SUNDAY

-4:38 p.m.: arching wires. Firefighters investigated a report of arching wires at 632 Folkerth Ave.

-4:02 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

