Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-3:21 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 22464 Wise Road in Jackson Township on the report of a theft.

-3:20 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 15107 Morris Rose Road in Jackson Township on the report of a theft.

-1:43 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Sidney Middle School on Fair Road.

-11:21 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at 10370 Wones Road in Salem Township.

-7:34 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies were dispatched to Fair Road and Kuther Road on the report of a vehicle in the ditch.

-7:24 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to a property damage crash within the city of Sidney.

SUNDAY

-1:43 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies investigated the report of a suspicious vehicle on the Lockington Dam in Washington Township.

-3:33 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to Clear Creek Farms on Kuther Road in Washington Township on the report a wall in house one had been vandalized.

FRIDAY

-9:30 p.m.: possession of drugs. Deputies responded to Wilson Health on the report of an individual who had overdosed. The individual was given 30 days to provide proof of enrollment into a drug treatment program to avoid being charged with possession of a scheduled II controlled substance, a fifth degree felony.

Village log

TUESDAY

-1:40 p.m.: investigate complaint. Botkins Police investigated a complaint at Gulf Express gas station on East State Street in Dinsmore Township.

MONDAY

-2:13 p.m.: investigate complaint. Botkins Police investigated a complaint at Circle K convenience store on East State Street in Dinsmore Township.

-2:13 p.m.: investigate complaint. Jackson Center Police investigated a complaint at 504 Davis Street in Jackson Township.

SUNDAY

-9:19 p.m.: man with knife. Fort Loramie Police and Deputies were dispatched to the 12000 block of State Route 363 in McLean Township on the report of a man with a knife.

Crashes

Matthew Bernardi, 52, 18816 Deam Road, Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a crash on Monday at 5:39 a.m.

Bernardi was traveling westbound in the 16,000 block of Deam Road when he failed to negotiate a slight right curve and went off the right side of the roadway, then over corrected and veered toward the right and went back up onto the roadway. Bernardi then over corrected again and veered left and started sliding, then traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a ditch. The vehicle rolled two times before coming to a rest on its left side facing the south.

Bernardi was transported by Sidney Medics to Wilson Health.

• Christopher Cantrill, 19, 2951 Lisa Drive, Sidney, was arrested for driving under the influence after a crash on Friday at 8:49 p.m.

Cantrill was traveling northbound on Loy Road when he left the roadway to the right and struck a power pole.

The vehicle sustained heavy damage.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-8:29 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Lockington Fire was dispatched to the 10300 block of White Horse Trail in Washington Township.

-7:41 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 600 block of East Park Street in McLean Township.

-2:57 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 16000 block of state Route 274 in Dinsmore Township.

-9:23 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police were dispatched to the 600 block of East Pike Street in Jackson Township.

-5:39 a.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies and Sidney Fire were dispatched to the 16000 block of Deam Road in Orange Township.

SUNDAY

-9:43 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue was dispatched to the 300 block of Walnut Street in Salem Township.

-4:21 p.m.: fire. Anna Fire was dispatched to 201 N. Pike Street to investigate the smell of gas coming from the residence.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.