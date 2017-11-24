Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-10:50 p.m.: Disabled vehicle. Deputies responded to the State Route 119 overpass in Franklin Township on the report of a disabled vehicle.

THURSDAY

-5:20 a.m.: Trespassing. Deputies responded to the 100 block of E. Main St. on the report of trespassing.

-1:09 p.m.: Investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the sheriff’s office on Gearhart Rd.

-1:27 p.m.: Investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the sheriff’s office on Gearhart Rd.

-3:42 p.m.: Property damage crash. Deputies responded to State Route 47 at State Route 66 in Cynthian Township on the report of a property damage crash involving two vehicles.

-8:44 p.m.: Trespassing. Deputies responded to the 19000 block of E. Shelby Road on the report of trespassing.

FRIDAY

-11:04 a.m.: Property damage crash. Deputies responded to the 9000 block of Baker Road on the report of a property damage crash.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-3:05 p.m. Theft in progress. Botkins and Jackson Center Police responded to the Dollar General on S. Main St. on the report of a theft in progress.

-3:39 p.m.: Property damage crash. Botkins Police responded to the 500 block of E. State St. on the report of a property damage crash.

-7:40 p.m.: Investigate complaint. Jackson Center Police investigated a complaint at Subway restaurant on E. Pike St. on the report of a subject selling meat.

-8:33 p.m.: Investigate complaint. Jackson Center Police responded to a residence on the 100 block of E. Island Ave on the report of trees being cut down in resident’s backyard.

THURSDAY

-12:10 a.m.: Hit-skip crash. Jackson Center Police and Deputies responded to State Route 119 at State Route 65 in Jackson Township on the report of a hit-skip crash.

-9:00 p.m.: Investigate complaint. Jackson Center Police responded to the 300 block of Clay St.

-9:05 p.m. Property damage crash. Jackson Center Police responded to the 19000 block of State Route 274 in Jackson Township on the report of a property damage crash.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-6:40 p.m.: Medical. Houston Rescue and Lockington Fire responded to the 400 block of Cross Trail.

-7:49 p.m.: Medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 300 block of Pasco Montra Road.

THURSDAY

-7:12 a.m.: Medical. Anna Rescue and deputies responded to the 200 block of S. Pike St.

-3:40 p.m.: Medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 600 block of Jackson St.

-5:10 p.m.: Medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 14000 block of Sidney Freyburg Road.

FRIDAY

-3:49 a.m.: Medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 300 block of N. Main St.

-2:09 p.m. Medical. Houston Rescue and Russia Fire responded to the 700 block of Redmond Road.

-2:35 p.m.: Medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Deputies responded to the 5000 block of State Route 29 in Perry Township.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock

