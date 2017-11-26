Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-1:57 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies are investigating a report of a stolen vehicle.

-11:06 a.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies are investigating a stolen motorcycle which was found in the ditch at Kuther and Miami River roads in Orange Township.

-2:56 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies and Botkins Police assisted the Ohio Highway Patrol with a pursuit on Interstate 75.

SATURDAY

-1:10 p.m.: burglary. Deputies are investigating a report of a burglary at 322 W. Main St. in Salem Township.

FRIDAY

-10:39 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies, Perry Port Salem Rescue and CareFlight were dispatched to the 5000 block of Knoop Johnston Road where a vehicle struck a pole.

-9 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies and Jackson Center Police were dispatched to the 12000 block of Shroyer Road where a vehicle was tearing up a yard.

-3:34 p.m.: burglary. Deputies are investigating a burglary in the 600 block of Cross Trail in Washington Township.

Village log

FRIDAY

-3:52 p.m.: vandalism. Anna Police investigated a report of vandalism of a mailbox at 211 W. Walnut St. in Anna.

Fire, rescue

SATURDAY

-7:15 p.m.: fire. Lockington Fire was dispatched to a fire in the 400 block of Tow Path Trail in Washington Township.

-5:34 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police were dispatched to the 300 block of East South Street in Dinsmore Township.

-1:42 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Lockington Fire were dispatched to the 10000 block of Mohawk Court in Washington Township.

-6:29 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fort Loramie Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Monterey Drive in McLean Township.

-2:17 a.m.: fire. Lockington Fire was dispatched to Miami County for stand by at a fire at 1310 Statler Road.

FRIDAY

-6:34 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police were dispatched to the 104 northbound mile marker on Interstate 75 in Dinsmore Township.

-5:08 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Port Jefferson Fire and deputies were dispatched to the 9000 block of Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township.

-4:24 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue was dispatched to the 200 block of South Lindsey Road in Turtle Creek Township.

Compiled by Melanie Speicher.

Compiled by Melanie Speicher.