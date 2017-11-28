Police log

MONDAY

-10:29 p.m.: criminal damaging. Donald Runyon, 70, 314 N. Ohio Ave., Apt. 1, reported a male kicked and damaged his door frame. Damage is set at $200.

-8:12 p.m.: warrant. Paul Chambers, 46, 528 ½ N. Miami Ave., was arrested on a probation violation.

-4:01 p.m.: possession of drugs. Dustin Thomas, 31, of Jackson Center, was arrested for possession of drugs and criminal tools.

-1:15 p.m.: criminal mischief. Vandessa Hickerson, 57, 314 Michigan St., reported someone pushed over her swingset in her yard.

-12:12 p.m.: warrant. Osseynou Sow, 28, 752 Countryside Lane, Apt. 11, was arrested on a warrant.

-11:51 a.m.: burglary. Mark Bender, 36, 317 New St., reported a past burglary and damage to a side screen door, holes in the upstairs bedroom walls, and the theft of 17 unlisted items in the police report, valued at $5,210. A police investigation continues.

-8:20 a.m.: found property. Hornady ammunition, valued at $31.99, was found and turned into the police department.

-7:51 a.m.: theft. Lowe’s on Michigan Street reported the theft of tile liners, valued at $684.26.

-1:04 a.m.: theft. James Depinet, 44, 323 N. Walnut Ave., reported the theft of his android cellphone, valued at $140, and 30 insulin needles from his residence.

SUNDAY

-9:25 p.m.: theft. George Fahnestock, 71, 515 Highland Ave., reported the theft of a Schwinn Sidewinder bicycle, valued at $200, from his residence.

-4:18 p.m.: criminal mischief. Douglas Hearn, 64, 1105 Constitution Ave., reported his vehicle was egged while parked at his residence.

-1:29 p.m.: theft. Kyle Crull, 27, 301 Enterprise Ave., and Kathleen Varno, 25, 352 E. Court St., were arrested for theft after Walmart on Michigan Street reported the theft of merchandise valued at $140. The merchandise was later recovered.

SATURDAY

-7:15 p.m.: criminal damaging. Robert Freund, 75, 3300 Tawney Leaf Court, reported someone known damaged the front glass doors to the building at 1510 Spruce Ave. Damage is set at $300.

-5:03 p.m.: theft. Kayla Hammons, 26, 401 Jefferson St., was arrested for theft after a shoplifting was reported.

-5 p.m.: warrant. Justin E. Wiggington, 30, 339 ½ S. Highland Ave., was arrested on a warrant.

-4:12 p.m.: theft. Kayla Hammons, 26, 401 Jefferson St., was arrested for theft after Rosemarie Hensley, 38, 415 Jefferson St., reported the theft of her cellphone, valued at $169. The cellphone was later recovered.

-3:45 p.m.: criminal damaging. Robert Canady, 38, 432 Oakleaf Court, reported his garage door was dented. Damage is set at $750.

-2:11 p.m.: warrant. Warren J. Powers, 28, at large, was arrested on an active warrant.

-8:52 a.m.: criminal mischief. Shanon Retterer, 43, 1520 Sandlewood Place, reported her vehicle was egged while parked at her residence.

-1:01 a.m.: probation violation. A 15-year-old male was arrested on a probation violation.

FRIDAY

-6:15 p.m.: criminal trespass. Police are investigating the report made by Heather Hangen, 29, 871 Foraker Ave., that someone she knows continues to return to her property after being trespassed.

-1:19 p.m.: found property. A MasterCard debit card belonging to Amy Hammons, 32, at large, was found and turned into the police department.

-11:54 a.m.: theft. Robert Shoe, 39, 420 Jefferson St., reported someone he knows took miscellaneous clothing, valued at $300, two oxygen tanks, valued at $100, and miscellaneous tools, valued at $500, from a vehicle parked at his address.

Nov. 22

-10:54 p.m.: criminal damaging. Abby Baker, 21, 816 St. Marys Ave., Apt. A, reported someone damaged two window screens at her residence. Damage is set at $40.

-5:29 p.m.: criminal trespass. Bryce Woolley, 23, 7720 Hardin Wapak Road, was arrested for criminal trespass after Fricker’s on Michigan Street reported the trespassing.

-1:33 p.m.: theft. Lorraine Herd, 48, 336 S. Miami Ave., reported the theft of $8 from her vehicle while parked at her residence.

-10:04 a.m.: theft. Scott Grube, 28, 727 Foraker Ave., reported the theft of his 2007 Suzuki motorcycle that was parked at his residence. The bike is valued at $1,500.

-7:50 a.m.: theft. Sidney Food Mart on Michigan Street reported the theft of merchandise valued at $3.29 from the business.

-7:40 a.m.: theft. Julie Music, 64, 407 E. Edgewood St., reported finding miscellaneous items from behind a vehicle parked at the American Legion on Fourth Street. The owner of the vehicle, Jackie Bowman, 29, 1203 Reese Drive, said the found items were in a black Ozark Trail lunch box back pack inside of her vehicle. The back pack was not found.

Crashes

Scott McDonley, 33, of Celina, was cited with a stop sign violation after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 3:54 p.m.

McDonley was traveling southbound on Broadway Avenue at a high rate of speed when he failed to stop at the four way stop intersection of Russell Road and struck an eastbound vehicle on Russell Road before continuing south off the roadway and striking a tree.

The other vehicle was driven by John Greer, 54, 1771 Port Jefferson Road.

Greer and McDonley were transported by Sidney Fire To Wilson Health.

• Mary Applegate, 74, 2816 Broadway Ave., was cited with improper lane change after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 5:56 p.m.

Applegate was traveling eastbound in the 2000 block of Michigan Street when she attempted to change lanes from the innermost lane to the outermost lane and struck the eastbound vehicle traveling in the outermost lane that was driven by Stephen Weller, 47, 2662 Spence Road.

• Jonathon Morris, 47, 506 Thomas Drive, was cited with failure to control after a crash on Saturday at 9:01 p.m.

Morris was traveling eastbound on Russell Road when he went left of center then over corrected, went off the right side of the roadway and struck the mail box of Midwest Ohio Dental Care on West Russell Road.

Morris then left the area.

Police have been unable to locate Morris and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

• Stanley Beatty, 25, of Bowling Green, was cited with improper lane change following a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 9:31 p.m.

Beatty was attempting to make a right turn onto Stolle Avenue from a business on state Route 47 when he failed to see and struck a westbound vehicle in the curb lane, causing the other vehicle to strike the guardrail on the north west corner of the intersection.

The other vehicle was driven by Elizabeth Morgan, 26, of Botkins.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 4:22 p.m.

Jeffery Cable, 59, 141 W. Parkwood St., was stopped at a stop sign on Michigan Street at the intersection of North Pomeroy Avenue facing the east. Michael Ewing, 61, of Dayton, was stopped at a stop sign on North Pomeroy Avenue at the intersection of Michigan Street facing the north. Both vehicles proceeded through the intersection at the same time and then Cable’s vehicle hit the left side of Ewing’s vehicle’s.

Ewing’s passenger, Audry Francis, 68, 714 N. Wagner Ave., Apt. D, was transported by Sidney Fire to Wilson Health

• Mary Vanfleet, 19, of Huber Heights, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Nov. 22, at 2:39 p.m.

Vanfleet was traveling eastbound on Michigan Street when she failed to stop in time and stuck the stopped vehicle in front of her at the intersection of Sixth Avenue in the rear.

The other vehicle was driven by Lindsey Ferguson, 25, 738 Clinton Ave.

• No one was cited after a crash involving a pedestrian on Tuesday, Nov. 21, at 8:37 a.m.

Jerry Coldwell, 54, 2531 Apache Drive, was walking eastbound from U.S. Bank on North Vandemark Road when the vehicle driven by Tiffany Beaver, 31, 315 E. Poplar St., was turning south from a driveway onto North Vandemark Road. Coldwell attempted to cross the road outside of the crosswalk and stepped into the path of Beaver’s vehicle.

Coldwell was transported by Sidney Fire to Wilson Health.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-1:31 a.m. to 12:59 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 11 calls.

MONDAY

-3:54 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash with injuries.

-10:54 a.m. to 3:47 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to nine calls.

SUNDAY

-10:49 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to an activated smoke detector that was faulty.

-10:11 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-12:21 to 7:49 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

The car driven by Elizabeth Morgan, 26, of Botkins, crashed into a barrier at the intersection of West Michigan Street and Stolle Avenue, Friday, Nov. 24, around 9:30 p.m. Morgan's vehicle was struck and pushed into the guardrail by the vehicle driven by Stanley Beatty, 25, of Bowling Green, who failed to see Morgan when attempting to make a right turn onto Stolle Avenue from a business on West Michigan Street. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

