Police log

TUESDAY

-3:15 p.m.: theft. Constance Smith, 63, 328 Williams St., reported the theft of a black and silver wallet containing $15, several credit cards and Ohio ID while at Walmart on Michigan Street.

-12:49 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Larry Napier, 34, of Piqua, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

-11:29 a.m.: theft. Joseph Hanes, 65, 409 Fairview Ave.,reported a the theft by deception of $2,352 from his bank account.

Crashes

Brenda Jones, 57, 836 Fielding Road, was cited with improper lane change following a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 7:28 p.m.

Jones was traveling eastbound on Michigan Street and when attempting to change lanes from the left lane to the right lane she struck the eastbound vehicle in the right lane that was driven by Rosemary Knouff, 64, 6676 Dawson Road.

• Robert Morris, 26, of St. Marys, was cited with improper lane change after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 7:16 p.m.

Morris was traveling westbound on Michigan Street and when attempting to change lanes from the left lane to the right lane he struck the westbound vehicle in the right lane that was driven by Brandon Ferguson, 39, 3993 County Road 25A.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-5:06 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

TUESDAY

-6:31 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to St. Marys Avenue for a false fire alarm.

-3:22 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

