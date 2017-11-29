Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-1:06 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 9000 block of state Route 29 in Franklin Township on the report a one-vehicle crash.

-8:58 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 3542 Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Washington Township on the report of vandalized tires.

-7:12 a.m.: K-9 narcotics search. Deputies were dispatched to Auglaize County to conduct a K-9 narcotics search.

TUESDAY

-6:53 p.m.: shooting. Deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Dawson Road in Loramie Township on the report people were shooting at the dead end of the road.

Village log

TUESDAY

-5:55 p.m.: property damage crash. Jackson Center Police and Deputies were dispatched to Linker Road at state Route 65 in Jackson Township on the report a crash.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-4:21 p.m.: fire. Fort Loramie, Osgood and Minster Fire Departments were dispatched to state Route 705 at Brandewie Road in McLean Township on the report of a field fire.

-4:42 p.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire Department was dispatched to 11765 Bruns Road in McLean Township on the report of a field fire.

-3:47 p.m.: fire. Van Buren Fire Department was dispatched to 16320 Easy Avenue in Van Buren Township on the report of a field fire.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

