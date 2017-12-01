Police log

THURSDAY

-6:42 p.m.: theft. Jason Hall, 38, 726 W. North St., reported a recently delivered package containing a Cabela’s meat slicer, valued at $69, and a Nikon rifle scope, valued at $99, were stolen off of his porch.

-5:52 p.m.: warrant. Rosemarie Hensley, 38, 415 Jefferson St., was arrested on an active felony warrant.

WEDNESDAY

-6:34 p.m.: theft. Jennifer Kelly, 31, 2563 Apache Drive, was arrested for theft after Family Dollar Store on Wapakoneta Avenue reported the theft of two car fresheners, a Snow Flurry holiday projection light, and a Flurp beverage. All of the items were recovered.

-1:07 p.m.: theft. Kayla Mazingo, 25, 10801 Little Turtle Way, reported the theft of her wallet containing $160, her driver’s license, miscellaneous credit cards and she and her child’s Social Security Cards while at Walmart on Michigan Street. The next day, the credit cards and Social Security cards were found in a trashcan in a women’s restroom at Walmart.

-11:50 a.m.: theft. Mark Taylor, 34, of Atlanta, Georgia, reported the theft of property from his vehicle, valued at $3,181.85.

Crashes

Jesse Dresback, 27, 1020 N. Main Ave., was cited with failure to control after a one-vehicle crash on Thursday at 3:37 p.m.

Dresback was traveling eastbound on West Court Street when he struck a curb while trying to avoid another vehicle and lost control. When he spun out of control, he then struck a curb and a rock pile before coming to a rest.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-12:22 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a carbon monoxide investigation at 515 Highland Ave.

-9:54 a.m. to 12:53 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

THURSDAY

-9:41 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation.

-2:27 to 3:46 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to two automobile crashes with injuries.

-11:35 a.m. to 10:55 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls. One call was canceled en route.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

