Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-10:19 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint about a mail dispute at 13301 Luthman Road in McLean Township.

-9:22 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at 4070 Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Washington Township that a front-end loader was missing from the barn.

-7:51 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to 10381 State Route 29 in Turtle Creek Township on the report of a crash in which the windshield was shattered.

-7:03 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to a report suspicious Facebook messages at the Sheriff’s Office.

THURSDAY

-4:37 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 10023 Millcreek Road on the report of threats or harassment over the phone.

TUESDAY

-5 p.m.: criminal trespass. David T. Poling, 45, and Dalton Michael Poling, 18, both of 6030 Houston Road, Houston, were arrested for criminal trespass after deputies responded to the dead end of Dawson Road, south of Houston Road, on the report of hunters shooting in a field.

Village log

FRIDAY

-1:29 p.m.: property damage crash. Botkins Police were dispatched to Boomerang Rubber on Dinsmore Street in Dinsmore Township.

Crashes

No one was cited following a crash on Thursday at 12:52 p.m.

Mark Helke, 56, of Vandalia, was traveling northbound on state Route 48 approaching Russia Versailles Road and when he slowed to turn west onto Russia Versailles Road he was rear-ended by the vehicle driven by Jerry Dankworth, 70, of Bradford.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

–11:18 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 5800 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

-3:46 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of Hudson Drive in Jackson Township.

-3:36 a.m..: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 600 block of Cross Trail in Washington Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

