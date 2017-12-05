Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-2:40 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to 5370 Wright Puthoff Road in Cynthian Township on the report of trespassing.

-1:05 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-10:17 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 7401 Wright Moyer Road in Cynthian Township on the report of the theft of a credit card number.

-12:48 a.m.: drugs. Deputies took a report of drugs at Wilson Health on Michigan Street.

MONDAY

-11:34 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to Wilson Health on Michigan Street on the report of trespassing.

-11:22 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies were dispatched to 319 Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township to investigate a complaint.

-10:38 p.m.: prowlers. Deputies were dispatched to 2929 W. Russell Road in Clinton Township on the report of prowlers.

-7:30 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies were dispatched to 9243 State Route 119 in Van Buren Township to investigate a complaint of two unwanted males on the property.

-3:51 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 16555 Dingman Slagle Road in Perry Township on the report of vandalism.

-3:01 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies were dispatched to 880 Merri Lane in Clinton Township to investigate a complaint.

-11:10 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 4723 Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Washington on the report of theft.

-9:52 a.m.: assault. Deputies were dispatched to Sidney High School on the report of an assault.

SUNDAY

-11:20 a.m.: burglary. Deputies were dispatched to 26346 Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report the back door of the residence was kicked in.

-3:45 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to 785 State Route 589 in Green Township on the report of kids trespassing and toilet-papering the residence.

SATURDAY

-3:57 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to state Route 589 at Deam Road in Green Township on the report a person was trespassing on the property with someone who had permission to be there.

-3:25 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies investigated the report a strange woman refused to leave the front yard of 6675 Wells Road in McLean Township.

Village log

SUNDAY

-9:56 p.m.: threats or harassment. Botkins Police responded to 109 N. Mill St. in Dinsmore Township on the report of threats or harassment.

Crashes

Matthew Craig, 32, 3907 Frazier Guy Road, Sidney, was arrested for driving under the influence after a crash on Friday, Nov. 24, at 10:39 p.m.

Craig was traveling southbound on Knoop Johnston Road when he failed to negotiate a slight left curve in the roadway and went off the right side of the road, then came back onto the roadway and off to the left side of the road, struck a pole and continued about 50 yards into a field. Craig then attempted to leave the scene by pulling up toward the road, but one tire was off the vehicle, which wouldn’t let it to go up the ditch to get onto the roadway. His vehicle then went sideways down the side ditch for about 50 feet before coming to a stop.

Craig was transported by Perry Port Salem Rescue to Wilson Health.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-2:51 p.m.: medical. Minster Life Squad responded to the 13000 block of Luthman Road in McLean Township.

-1:44 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Quincy Fire Department responded to the 7000 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road in Perry Township.

-7:19 a.m.: fire. Anna and Lockington Fire Departments and Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to a fire at Playtex Products, Inc., located at 1810 Progress Way in Clinton Township.

-4:04 a.m.: medical. Deputies and Anna Rescue were dispatched to the 16000 block of Amsterdam Road in Dinsmore Township.

MONDAY

-11:36 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue, Botkins and Jackson Center Police responded to the 100 block of East South Street.

-10:02 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 17000 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township.

-5:14 p.m.: fire. Jackson Center Police and Fire responded to the 22000 block of state Route 274 in Jackson Township.

-11:11 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 100 block of East Pike Street in Jackson Township.

-7:32 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 3500 block of Sidney Freyburg Road in Franklin Township.

SUNDAY

-12:10 p.m.: medical. Russia Fire Department was dispatched to the 100 block of East Main Street in Loramie Township.

-1:17 a.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies and Jackson Center Police were dispatched to state Route 274 and Wones Road in Jackson Township on the report a vehicle flipped over.

SATURDAY

-9:11 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue was dispatched to the 8000 block of Stoker Road in Washington Township.

-8:53 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 3500 block of Sidney Freyburg Road in Franklin Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap and Aimee Hancock.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap and Aimee Hancock.